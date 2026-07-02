Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a must-have feature these days when you are commuting, working from the office, or simply sitting in a cafe and want to eliminate unwanted chatter or travel hum. More importantly, the ANC feature in a headphone is not a luxury anymore. Whether it be features like hybrid active noise cancellation and more, you can easily get these features in a headphone with ease these days in the affordable segment. We have top products like boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC, JBL Tune 760NC, Soundcore by Anker Q20i, and more that offer some really good performance, superb ANC, long-lasting battery life, and more, all under a budget of Rs. 3,000. Moreover, with the Amazon Prime Day 2026 starting from July 4 to July 6, this makes the perfect time to invest in these ANC headphones. So, if you are confused about which one to choose, we are here to help. Check out the best ANC headphones you can buy during the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale under Rs. 3,000.

Best ANC Headphones to Get During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

If you are planning to buy a pair of new headphones with ANC, we have prepared a list of the best ANC headphones from known brands like Boat, JBL, and Soundcore by Anker, to help you make an informed buying decision.

boAt Rockerz 450 ANC

The boAt Rockerz 450 ANC headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers and support Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with up to 40dB noise reduction. They offer Spatial Audio support and connect via Bluetooth 6.0. The headphones also support dual-device pairing and work with the boAt Hearables app for sound customisation and controls.

boAt claims the Rockerz 450 ANC can deliver up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge. The headphones support ASAP fast charging, feature ENx technology for calls, and include Beast Mode with 40ms low latency for gaming. They also carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and support both wireless and wired listening via an AUX connection.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm dynamic

ANC: Hybrid ANC, up to 40dB

Audio: Spatial Audio, Signature Sound

Bluetooth: Version 6.0 • Latency: 40ms Beast Mode

Battery: Up to 80 hours

Charging: USB Type-C, ASAP Charge

Battery Capacity: 750mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX

Multipoint: Dual pairing • Water Resistance: IPX4

App: boAt Hearables

Controls: Physical buttons

Voice Assistant: Supported

boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC Price in India

The boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC headphones are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India through the company's official website and e-commerce platforms. The headphones are available in Black Sabre, Aqua Blue, and White Sabre colour options.

JBL Tune 760NC

The JBL Tune 760NC packs 40mm dynamic drivers and features Active Noise Cancellation for reducing ambient noise. The headphones support JBL Pure Bass Sound and connect via Bluetooth 5.0. JBL has also included Ambient Aware and Voice Aware modes, which let users hear surrounding sounds or monitor their own voice during conversations.

According to JBL, the Tune 760NC can deliver up to 50 hours of playback or up to 35 hours with ANC turned on. The headphones support USB Type-C charging, while a five-minute charge is claimed to provide up to two hours of listening time. Other features include multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and hands-free calling.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm dynamic drivers

Audio: JBL Pure Bass Sound

ANC: Active Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: Version 5.0

Battery: Up to 50 hours, up to 35 hours with ANC

Charging: USB Type-C, fast charging support

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wired AUX mode

Multipoint: Multi-Point Connection

Design: Over-ear, foldable

Weight: 220g

JBL Tune 760NC Price in India

Buyers in India can purchase the JBL Tune 760NC through various online and offline outlets. The headphones are available in Black, Blue, and White finishes.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i

The Soundcore Q20i headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and support Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. They feature four microphones for noise reduction and offer Hi-Res Audio playback when used in wired mode. Users can also adjust audio settings through the Soundcore app, which includes multiple EQ presets and customisation options.

According to the company, the headphones can provide up to 40 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 60 hours without noise cancellation. The Q20i also supports fast charging, with a five-minute top-up claimed to deliver up to four hours of listening time. Other features include Transparency Mode, dual-device pairing, and Soundcore's BassUp audio enhancement technology.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm dynamic drivers

ANC: Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Audio: Hi-Res Audio, BassUp technology

Bluetooth: Version 5.0

Battery: Up to 60 hours, up to 40 hours with ANC

Charging: USB Type-C, fast charging support

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wired AUX mode

Multipoint: Dual-device connection

App: Soundcore app support

Modes: ANC, Transparency, Normal

EQ: 22 preset EQ modes

Design: Over-ear, foldable

Weight: 259g

Soundcore Q20i Price in India

In India, the Soundcore Q20i is sold through Amazon and select retail channels. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White finishes.

GoBoult Fluid X Pro

The GoBoult Fluid X Pro features 40mm bass drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The headphones are equipped with a Zen ENC microphone for voice calls and include a dedicated gaming mode with 60ms low latency. They also support both wireless and wired playback, while the foldable design makes them easier to carry around.

GoBoult claims the Fluid X Pro can deliver up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones support fast charging through a USB Type-C port. Other features include High Fidelity Acoustics, Android and iOS compatibility, and ENC-backed call enhancement for clearer conversations.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm bass drivers

Audio: High Fidelity Acoustics

Bluetooth: Version 5.4

Latency: 60ms gaming mode

Battery: Up to 70 hours

Charging: USB Type-C, fast charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wired mode

Call Features: Zen ENC microphone

Design: Over-ear, foldable

GoBoult Fluid X Pro Price in India

The GoBoult Fluid X Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 2,299 and is available in Black and Beige shades.

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro combines 40mm audio drivers with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Audio, and Spatial Audio support. Users can switch between connected devices through dual pairing, while ENx technology aims to improve voice clarity during calls.

Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours, according to boAt. The headphones also support quick charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer up to 10 hours of listening time. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a foldable construction, and BEAST Mode for gaming are among the additional features.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm dynamic drivers

ANC: Hybrid ANC, up to 40dB

Audio: Spatial Audio, boAt Signature Sound

Bluetooth: Version 5.3

Battery: Up to 80 hours

Charging: USB Type-C, ASAP Charge

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Multipoint: Dual pairing

Call Features: ENx technology

App: boAt Hearables app

Design: Over-ear, foldable

Controls: Physical buttons

Weight: 260g

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro Price in India

Available at Rs. 2,799, the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro can be purchased in Iris Black, Sage Green, and Starry Night colour options.

FAQs

1. Which type of ANC is most effective for blocking daily commute and office noises, and do I have to spend a fortune to get it?

The boAt Rockerz 450 ANC gives you premium, traffic-muting Hybrid ANC for Rs. 2,999, while other options at this price might offer only basic ear padding.

2. Which is the best ANC headphone under Rs. 3,000 in India?

The boAt Rockerz 450 ANC and boAt Rockerz 650 Pro both offer Hybrid ANC with up to 40dB noise reduction and 80 hours of battery life

3. Will these headphones be available at a discount during Amazon Prime Day 2026?

The boAt Rockerz 450 ANC and boAt Rockers 650 Pro will be available with heavy discounts during the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale.

4. Why does the Bluetooth version matter when choosing ANC headphones?

It prevents audio lag and stuttering while ANC is running, making the boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC the smoothest and most future-proof pick on the market.