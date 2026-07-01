Gone are those days when you needed to pay a fortune to get a cinema-like experience on your earphones. With popular brands like boAt, customers are now getting ANC earphones that offer an immersive audio experience, a wide soundstage, and deep noise isolation in the budget segment. We have products like the boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro that come equipped with flagship-grade features like large 40mm dynamic drivers, spatial audio support, and more under a budget that makes the whole experience like a cinema at home. And with Amazon Prime Day 2026 set to kick off in India from July 4 to July 6, this is the perfect time to buy the best ANC earphones that offer a great sound experience so that you can binge-watch your favourite movie or show with a premium-grade sound system.

So, if you are looking for such earbuds on a budget, then make sure to read this article.

Best Deals on TWS Earphones During Amazon Prime Day 2026

During the Prime Day sale, shoppers can look forward to discounts on premium and budget TWS earphones from brands like boAt, Realme, OnePlus, and JBL. In addition to direct price cuts, Amazon will offer up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Apart from this, Prime members can also use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card to avail of unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on TWS earphones during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Rank Product Name Price Key Features for ANC 1 boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro Rs. 2,999 Hybrid Adaptive ANC up to 50dB, feedforward and feedback mics, 6-mic AI noise reduction, 80-hr total battery 2 boAt Nirvana Crown Rs. 2,499 Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 46dB, 6-mic ENx call noise cancellation, dual drivers (11mm + 6mm), 100-hr total battery 3 Realme Buds Air 6 Rs. 3,299 Smart ANC up to 50dB, 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction, 6-mic AI ENC, IP55, 40-hr battery with ANC off 4 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,299 ANC up to 32dB, dual-mic AI Clear Calls, IP55, Google Fast Pair, 43-hr total battery with ANC off 5 JBL Vibe Beam Rs. 2,699 No ANC, Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, VoiceAware call enhancement, IP54, 32-hr total battery

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro come with 12mm drivers and support for Hi-Res audio over LDAC. The earphones also get 360-degree spatial audio for a more surround-style listening experience. There is a hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) that is claimed to reduce background noise by up to 50dB. For calls, the earbuds use a six-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction. Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours with the case, and a quick 10-minute charge is said to give you a few hours of listening.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Key Specifications

12mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

360-degree Spatial Audio

Hybrid Adaptive ANC up to 50dB

Feedforward, feedback and talk mics

Up to 80 hours playback

Boat Hearables app, Adaptive EQ

In-ear detection

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Price in India

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro are currently priced in India at Rs. 2,999. The TWS earphones are sold in Crimson Red, Platinum Gold and Velvet Grey colour options.

Boat Nirvana Crown

The Boat Nirvana Crown feature dual drivers comprising an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. They support Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and LDAC codec for high-resolution audio streaming. The earbuds offer Adaptive Hybrid ANC of up to 46dB and support Boat's 3D Spatial Audio technology. A six-microphone setup with ENx technology is included for clearer voice calls, while multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices.

Boat Nirvana Crown Key Specifications

10mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

Hybrid Adaptive ANC up to 50dB

3D Spatial Audio

Six microphones with ENx call noise cancellation

In-ear detection

Up to 100 hours playback

Boat Nirvana Crown Price in India

In India, the Boat Nirvana Crown can be purchased at Rs. 2,499 in Gunmetal Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Blazing Red colourways.

Realme Buds Air 6

Realme Buds Air 6 feature 12.4mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40KHz and 32 ohms impedance, and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification with LDAC. The earbuds offer up to 50dB Smart Active Noise Cancellation and support 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. They feature LDAC support, 55ms low-latency gaming mode, and six-microphone AI call noise reduction. Realme claims up to five hours of call time with ANC on and up to 40 hours of music playback time with ANC off.

Realme Buds Air 6 Key Specifications

12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support

Smart ANC up to 50dB

55ms ultra-low latency mode

Six-microphone AI ENC

Bluetooth 5.3

Up to 40 hours battery life

IP55 dust and splash resistance

Realme Buds Air 6 Price in India, Availability

The new Realme Buds Air 6 are priced at Rs. 3,299 in India. They are offered in Flame Silver and Forest Green colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 feature 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and dual microphones. They offer up to 32dB ANC. Users can also avail the AI-backed call noise cancellation feature with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are compatible with the Hey Melody app. OnePlus has packed 58mAh batteries in the earbuds. The charging case houses a 440mAh battery, and the total claimed playtime is up to 43 hours with ANC disabled.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Key Specifications

12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers

Active Noise Cancellation up to 32dB

Sound Master EQ

Dual microphones with AI Clear Calls

Google Fast Pair support

Up to 43 hours total playback

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price in India and Availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price in India is set at Rs. 2,299. The earphones are offered in two colour options — Harmonic Gray and Melodic White.

JBL Vibe Beam

The JBL Vibe Beam feature 8mm dynamic drivers tuned with JBL Deep Bass Sound technology. The earbuds come with Smart Ambient features, including Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes. They also support VoiceAware for clearer calls and offer IP54-rated dust and water resistance. JBL claims up to 32 hours of total playback with the charging case.

JBL Vibe Beam Key Specifications

8mm dynamic drivers

JBL Deep Bass Sound

Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes

VoiceAware call enhancement

IP54 dust and water resistance

Up to 32 hours total playback

JBL Vibe Beam Price in India, Availability

The JBL Vibe Beam is priced in India at Rs. 2,699. The TWS earphones are available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.