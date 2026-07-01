The Vivo Pad 5c was launched in China as the latest tablet offering from Vivo. The specs of the Android tablet are identical to the recently released iQOO Pad 5c, and it is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo Pad 5c is released in three colourways and features a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Pad 5c has an 8-megapixel single rear camera. The new tablet has a 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo Pad 5c Price, Availability

Pricing for the Vivo Pad 5c starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

The tablet is offered in Blueprint, Green and Grey colour options, and it is currently available for purcahse in China through the official website.

Vivo Pad 5c Specifications

Just like iQOO's newest tablet, the Vivo Pad 5c runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the rear, the Vivo Pad 5c features an 8-megapixel camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The new tablet has a four-speaker panoramic sound system. It has a 3D cooling system for thermal management. The tablet includes several AI-based features like AI PPT Assistant, Vivo File Transfer, and floating window support.

Photo Credit: Vivo

Connectivity options on the Vivo Pad 5c include Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.4 with a connection range of 10 metres. The tablet supports facial recognition and includes WPS Office.

The Vivo Pad 5c houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging. It measures 266.43×192×6.62mm and weighs 584g.