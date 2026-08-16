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Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite support 45W charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 August 2026 09:00 IST
Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

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Highlights
  • Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have similar specs
  • All three smartphones come with a 7,000mAh battery
  • Moto G Max and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have an IP64 rating
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Moto G Max was launched in India earlier this week as the latest contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. It has a 6.72-inch display and runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. The new phone is designed to compete with the Realme 16X and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in the indian market. All three phones have 7,000mAh batteries, 50-megapixel rear cameras, and 5G connectivity, but they differ in chipsets and displays. 

Here's a comparison of the Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite smartphones based on their price in India and specifications.

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Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Price in India

Moto G Max: The newly launched Moto G Max has a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB  onboard storage model. It is offered in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colour options.

Realme 16x 5G: The price of Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. You can get it in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite price starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint finishes.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Display, Software

Moto G Max: Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM). The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This new phone runs on Hello UI based on Android 16.

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G offers a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM. It comes pre-installed with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

OnePlus CE 6 Lite 5G: Finally, the OnePlus CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Processor, Battery

Moto G Max: The Moto G Max runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It has 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It has a 7,000mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging support.

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone also has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The battery also supports bypass charging and reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also carries a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Cameras, Dimensions

Moto G Max: For optics, the Moto G Max has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera. It measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm and weighs 213g.

Realme 16x 5G: The rear camera setup of Realme 16x 5G includes a 50-megapixel main camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G sports a dual camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 166x76x8.5mm and weighs about 208g.

Moto G Max and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Realme 16x 5G has an IP65 rating.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Which Should You Buy?

Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite are offered in the same price segment and have similar specifications. Based on the price and specifications listed here, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers a better chipset, more RAM and storage than the other models. The Moto G Max is a better option for users who prioritise photography. The Realme 16x has similar battery and charging features compared to the Moto G Max and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best camera among Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite?

Moto G Max. It has a rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

All three smartphones come with a 7,000mAh battery.

3. Which phone supports the fastest charging?

The Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite support 45W charging, while the Moto G Max supports 30W charging.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comparison
  Moto G Max
Moto G Max
Realme 16x 5G
Realme 16x 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
Key Specs
Display6.72-inch Full HD+ Display6.80-inch6.72-inch
ProcessorOcta Core-MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera32-megapixel 8-megapixel32-megapixel
Rear Camera50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP Ultrawide50-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB4GB, 6GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB UFS 3.1128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels720x1570 pixels1,080x2,400 pixels
Battery Capacity7000mAh7000mAh7000mAh
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaRealmeOnePlus
ModelMoto G Max16x 5GNord CE 6 Lite
Release dateAugust 14, 2026August 12, 2026May 7, 2026
AI EnabledYesYesYes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeLuxury Satin Finish-Polycarbonate
Dimensions (mm)166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60 mm166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88166.00 x 76.00 x 8.50
Weight (g)213g217.00208.00
IP ratingIP64IP65IP64
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast charging30W Fast Charging-45W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursSatin FinishEndurance Brown, Glory WhiteHyper Black and Vivid Mint
Battery capacity (mAh)7000mAh70007000
SoundSpeakers with Dolby Atmos--
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz144 Hz144 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+HDFHD+
Screen size (inches)6.726.806.72
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels720x1570 pixels1,080x2,400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass 7i-Other
Aspect ratio20:9-20:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)391-392
HARDWARE
ProcessorOcta Core-octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6300MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
RAM6GB4GB, 6GB6GB, 8GB
Internal storage128GB UFS 3.1128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storageNo-No
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP Ultrawide50-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras2-2
Front camera32-megapixel8-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear autofocus--Yes
Rear flash--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
Front autofocus--Yes
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinHello UIRealme UI 7.0OxygenOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac--
BluetoothYes, v 5.10YesYes, v 5.40
NFCNo--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
BarometerYes--
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

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Further reading: Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Realme 16x 5G Price in India, Moto G Max Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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