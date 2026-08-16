Moto G Max was launched in India earlier this week as the latest contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. It has a 6.72-inch display and runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. The new phone is designed to compete with the Realme 16X and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in the indian market. All three phones have 7,000mAh batteries, 50-megapixel rear cameras, and 5G connectivity, but they differ in chipsets and displays.

Here's a comparison of the Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite smartphones based on their price in India and specifications.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Price in India

Moto G Max: The newly launched Moto G Max has a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage model. It is offered in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colour options.

Realme 16x 5G: The price of Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. You can get it in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite price starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint finishes.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Display, Software

Moto G Max: Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM). The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This new phone runs on Hello UI based on Android 16.

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G offers a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM. It comes pre-installed with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

OnePlus CE 6 Lite 5G: Finally, the OnePlus CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Processor, Battery

Moto G Max: The Moto G Max runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It has 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It has a 7,000mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging support.

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone also has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The battery also supports bypass charging and reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also carries a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Cameras, Dimensions

Moto G Max: For optics, the Moto G Max has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera. It measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm and weighs 213g.

Realme 16x 5G: The rear camera setup of Realme 16x 5G includes a 50-megapixel main camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G sports a dual camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 166x76x8.5mm and weighs about 208g.

Moto G Max and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Realme 16x 5G has an IP65 rating.

Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Which Should You Buy?

Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite are offered in the same price segment and have similar specifications. Based on the price and specifications listed here, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite offers a better chipset, more RAM and storage than the other models. The Moto G Max is a better option for users who prioritise photography. The Realme 16x has similar battery and charging features compared to the Moto G Max and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best camera among Moto G Max, Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite? Moto G Max. It has a rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. 2. Which phone has the biggest battery? All three smartphones come with a 7,000mAh battery. 3. Which phone supports the fastest charging? The Realme 16x 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite support 45W charging, while the Moto G Max supports 30W charging.