Dell has introduced the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds, a new true-wireless audio product that is said to be designed for professional communication. The earphones feature advanced noise-reduction technology, enterprise-grade certifications, and tools for large-scale IT management. The company claims that the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are the first earbuds to receive Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification. The model also supports multi-device connectivity and integrates with Dell's management software platforms, which are used across corporate fleets. The earphones flaunt an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build.

Dell Pro Plus Earbuds Price in India

Dell is selling the Pro Plus Earbuds in a single black colourway for Rs. 18,699, and the product is covered by a two-year limited hardware warranty.

Dell Pro Plus Earbuds Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds feature an AI-based noise-cancelling microphone, which is said to have been trained on more than 500 million noise samples. This system is designed to isolate a user's voice in varied acoustic settings, according to the company. Firmware and noise-model updates for the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds can be deployed through Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM), allowing IT teams to manage configurations and maintain uniform performance across user devices, the company added.

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation is included in the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds, which adjusts automatically to surrounding noise levels. An enhanced transparency mode is provided for users who need environmental awareness. The TWS earphones ship with four ear tip sizes, ranging from extra small to large, and support touch controls for ANC, transparency mode, volume, playback and call management.

Connectivity options for the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds include Bluetooth 5.3 with support for pairing up to eight devices and simultaneous connection to two hosts. Dell Pair is said to allow quicker setup on supported systems, and a compact Dell Wireless USB-C Audio Receiver is included in the package. The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds carry certifications for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and have an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water.

Battery performance is said to be rated at up to eight hours of listening time with ANC enabled on the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds, extending to up to 33 hours when used with the charging case. Call time is listed at up to five hours, or 16.5 hours with the case. A five-minute charge is claimed to offer roughly one hour of listening. Each earbud contains a 66mAh lithium-polymer battery, while the charging case houses a 500mAh cell.

The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds weigh 6g per earbud, and the charging case weighs approximately 50.4g. The package includes the earbuds, a USB-C wireless audio receiver, a USB-C charging cable and user documentation. The earbuds support Windows, macOS, Android and iOS platforms and can be configured and monitored through Dell's software ecosystem.