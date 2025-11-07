Technology News
English Edition
  Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November

NearLink Audio is expected to set a new benchmark with seamless, efficient, lossless sound.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 14:25 IST
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 will launch in China later this month

Highlights
  • Launch expected later this month, possibly with Mate 80 series
  • It will be the first Huawei earbuds to feature NearLink Audio technology
  • NearLink promises lossless sound, low latency, 40 percent efficiency gain
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 will launch in China later this month as the company's latest flagship wireless earbuds. Reservations for the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset have officially opened in China, giving users a glimpse of the device's design and colour options. A senior executive has confirmed that the FreeBuds Pro 5 is scheduled to launch later this month, potentially alongside the Huawei Mate 80 series. They will succeed the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4, which was introduced in November 2024, with a total battery life of up to 33 hours.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 Teased With NearLink Audio Technology

Huawei has officially teased its next-generation flagship earbuds, the FreeBuds Pro 5. The company has opened reservations for the device in China, offering a first look at its sleek design and colour options. The teaser was posted by He Gang, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit, who announced that the earbuds will launch later this month, possibly alongside the upcoming Mate 80 series.huawei freebuds pro 5 huawei teaser inline freebuds pro 5

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 is expected to mark a major leap in Huawei's audio portfolio as the first wireless earbuds to feature NearLink Audio technology. This new standard aims to redefine wireless sound by delivering lossless audio quality and significantly reducing latency.

According to early reports, NearLink Audio offers a transmission rate of up to 12Mbps and supports the L2HC HD audio codec, ensuring high-fidelity sound with minimal delay. It also promises to cut power consumption by up to 40 percent compared to traditional Bluetooth solutions, paving the way for longer battery life and improved efficiency.

Visually, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 appear slightly smaller than the FreeBuds Pro 4, with redesigned noise-cancelling microphones to enhance active noise cancellation performance. While Huawei has yet to share specific endurance numbers, the new model is expected to outlast the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4's 33-hour battery rating when factoring in the charging case.

The company has reportedly confirmed that the headset will be available in four colour variants, including Snow White, Frost Silver, Earth Gold, and Sky Blue, with the gold version highlighted in promotional images featuring a refined metallic rim.

Though Huawei has not revealed full specifications, the FreeBuds Pro 5 is speculated to be positioned as a premium alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro 3. The addition of NearLink Audio is expected to set a new standard for wireless listening, combining seamless connectivity, better energy efficiency, and true lossless sound transmission. With reservations already open, Huawei is expected to confirm its exact release date and full specifications of the FreeBuds Pro 5 in the coming weeks.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
