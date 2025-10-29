Technology News
Oppo Enco X3s Launched With 55dB Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Oppo Enco X3s come equipped with dual dynamic drivers, including an 11mm and a 6mm unit in a coaxial setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 10:48 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco X3s earphones are sold in a single Nebula Silver colourway

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X3s earphones are claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback
  • The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Oppo Enco X3s support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs
Oppo Enco X3s was launched in Barcelona on Tuesday, alongside the company's flagship Oppo Find X9 series of smartphones. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset features a lightweight 4.7g design, IP55 dust and water resistance, and a dual driver (11m + 6mm) system. It offers up to 55dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). Along with the charging case, which bears the Dynaudio logo, the headset is claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playback time.

Oppo Enco X3s Price, Availability

Oppo Enco X3s price is set at SGD 189 (roughly Rs. 12,900) and is available for purchase via the official e-store in a Nebula Silver colourway. The company has yet to announce whether it will launch the wireless headset in India alongside the Oppo Find X9 series, which will make its debut in the country in the coming weeks

Oppo Enco X3s Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco X3s come equipped with dual dynamic drivers, comprising 11mm and 6mm units in a coaxial setup, supported by independent DACs for high and low frequencies. It is tuned by Danish audio firm Dynaudio, and users can choose from four sound profiles, including Dynaudio's authentic live mode, Pure Vocals, Ultimate Sound, and Thundering Bass.

For noise control, Oppo has fitted each earphone with a three-mic dual-feed active noise cancellation system, achieving up to 55dB of noise reduction. The Oppo Enco X3s also introduces "Real-time Dynamic ANC", which is claimed to instantly adapt to changing environments like public transportation or busy offices, and an Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels. The microphones further enhance call clarity with AI-powered noise suppression, ensuring clear audio even in windy conditions.

The Oppo Enco X3s supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The headset supports LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs for high-resolution wireless audio. A dedicated Game Mode reduces latency for smoother gameplay, while AI Translate enables real-time and face-to-face translation in over 20 languages when paired with Oppo smartphones. For other Android and iOS users, the HeyMelody app offers access to customisation and updates.

Enco X3s users get up to 11 hours of playback with ANC off or six hours with ANC on with just the earphones, and a total of 45 hours with the charging case, according to the company. The earbuds can be charged in approximately 50 minutes, while the case takes around 80 minutes to charge via a USB Type-C port. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and weigh about 4.73g each, while with the case, they weigh 49.02g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Enco X3s, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
