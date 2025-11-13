Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Vivo X300 series is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 12:17 IST
Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the X300 series in the global markets on October 30

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The upcoming Vivo lineup includes Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models
  • Amazon’s teaser also shows Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits for the phones
  • Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
Advertisement

The Vivo X300 series is confirmed to be launched in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the successor to the Vivo X200 series has been teased on an e-commerce platform. The lineup, which comprises the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, is said to debut with a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset powers its global counterparts, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Vivo X300 Series Teaser

A teaser for the upcoming Vivo X300 series has been put up on the Amazon India website. While it does not reveal the launch date of the handsets, the page lists their status as “Coming Soon”. The teaser image also shows a Vivo X300 handset with the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits, which hints at the possibility of the kit being available in the Indian market as well.

The Amazon listing suggests that the e-commerce platform might be one of the channels through which the Vivo X300 series will be sold in India. Meanwhile, there is also a microsite for the upcoming handsets on Flipkart.

The features and specifications of the Vivo X300 series were not mentioned in the Amazon teaser. It is, however, expected to have similar specifications to its global counterparts.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications

The global variants of the Vivo X300 series are powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU and a V3+ Imaging chip. The handsets come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED screen, while the Pro variant boasts a larger 6.78-inch flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display. Both models support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 452ppi pixel density, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a digital zoom capability of up to 100x. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 features a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Both phones have a 50-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro feature 5,360mAh and 5,440mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Specifications, Vivo X300 Pro specifications, Vivo X300 India Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Valve Enters Console Market Again With Steam Machine, a New PC/ Console Hybrid That Launches 2026

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Aadhaar vs mAadhaar Key Differences Explained
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased on Amazon Ahead of Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 15 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  6. Honor 500 Series Will be Launched in These Shades, Storage Variants
  7. A Future OnePlus Smartphone Could Debut With a 240Hz Display
  8. iQOO Confirms November Service Day With Complimentary Device Maintenance
  9. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  2. Valve Enters Console Market Again With Steam Machine, a New PC/ Console Hybrid That Launches 2026
  3. Samsung Movingstyle Touchscreen Display Launched With Up to Three Hours Battery Life; Movingstyle M7 Tags Along
  4. Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Listings Reveal Storage Variants, Colour Options
  5. Valve Steam Frame VR Gaming Headset Announced With Eye-Tracking Cameras: Availability, Specifications
  6. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon
  7. iQOO Announces Service Day Benefits Including Free Back Case and Protective Film
  8. Apple Updates Website to Say Apple Intelligence Needs M2 Mac or Newer
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Be Heavier and Thicker than iPhone 17 Pro Max
  10. Dell Pro Plus Earbuds Launched in India With ANC, Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »