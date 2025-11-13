The Vivo X300 series is confirmed to be launched in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the successor to the Vivo X200 series has been teased on an e-commerce platform. The lineup, which comprises the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, is said to debut with a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset powers its global counterparts, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Vivo X300 Series Teaser

A teaser for the upcoming Vivo X300 series has been put up on the Amazon India website. While it does not reveal the launch date of the handsets, the page lists their status as “Coming Soon”. The teaser image also shows a Vivo X300 handset with the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits, which hints at the possibility of the kit being available in the Indian market as well.

The Amazon listing suggests that the e-commerce platform might be one of the channels through which the Vivo X300 series will be sold in India. Meanwhile, there is also a microsite for the upcoming handsets on Flipkart.

The features and specifications of the Vivo X300 series were not mentioned in the Amazon teaser. It is, however, expected to have similar specifications to its global counterparts.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications

The global variants of the Vivo X300 series are powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU and a V3+ Imaging chip. The handsets come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED screen, while the Pro variant boasts a larger 6.78-inch flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display. Both models support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 452ppi pixel density, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a digital zoom capability of up to 100x. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 features a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Both phones have a 50-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro feature 5,360mAh and 5,440mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

