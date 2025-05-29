Honor Earbuds X9 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Wednesday. The new earphones come in two colour options and feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The Honor Earbuds X9 are equipped with a 12.4mm drivers and offer an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They are advertised to provide up to 42 hours of battery life, including the charging case. The Honor Earbuds X9 offer Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and have touch controls.

Honor Earbuds X9 Price

The Honor Earbuds X9 are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500) and are available for purchase in China via the Honor online store. The earphones are offered in Blue and White colour options. As of now, there is no information on international availability of the new earphones.

Honor Earbuds X9 Specifications

The Honor Earbuds X9 are equipped with 12.4mm drivers and provide spatial audio effects. They come with 49dB active noise reduction technology. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and also offer support for AI noise reduction.

In terms of battery, the Honor Earbuds X9 have an advertised battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge, thanks to the 45mAh battery inside each earbud. The charging case has a 500mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time on a single charge, with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging and a 10 minute top-up is said to provide up to three hours of music playtime.

Honor has packed a capacitive sensor and Hall sensor on the Honor Earbuds X9. The earphones are also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

The touch controls on the Honor Earbuds X9 can be used to control tracks, receive calls, and activate the noise reduction feature. They offer a smart connection feature for quick pairing. Each earphone measures 33.31x23.65x20.73mm and weighs 5.3g, whereas the charging case measures 57.95x54.05x25.09mm and weighs 37.2g.