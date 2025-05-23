Honor Pad 10 has been launched in select global markets. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 10,100mAh battery and is equipped with several AI-backed features. The latest Honor tablet comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera alongside another 8-megapixel front camera. It features six speakers with Honor's Spatial Audio support and a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen. Honor has not yet revealed if the tablet will see an India launch.

Honor Pad 10 Price, Availability

Honor Pad 10 price in Malaysia is set at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. In France, the same variant is priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 38,800). The tablet is offered in a grey colourway, and it is currently available for purchase via the official regional e-stores.

Honor Pad 10 Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad 10 sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness level, an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and wet touch support. It comes with TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications for eye protection. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

In the camera department, the Honor Pad 10 is equipped with 8-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture at the back as well as the front. The tablet carries six speaker units with Honor's Spatial Audio support.

The Honor Pad 10 packs a 10,100mAh lithium polymer battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. The tablet is equipped with several AI-backed productivity features like AI Honor Notes, AI Voice-note Sync and Honor Notes Assistant. It measures 277.07×179.28×6.29mm in size and weighs 525g.