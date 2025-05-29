Apple's purported iPhone 17 Pro Max handset has been spotted in a new hands-on video that showcases the smartphone's design. Expected to arrive later this year, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be slightly thicker (and possibly heavier) than its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While it could be the thickest model in the series, recent reports suggest that Apple is also working on a much thinner smartphone with a single rear camera, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Be the Thickest Model in Apple's Lineup

Tipster @MajinBuOfficial published a video of what appears to be an iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy unit on X (formerly Twitter). This is not the first time that the design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has been leaked, and we can see the rear panel, display, and edges of Apple's flagship smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro is beautiful pic.twitter.com/d2osFRSVDS — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) May 28, 2025

The video gives us a look at a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is seen to feature an expanded rear camera island. There are three rear cameras on the left, while the LED flash and LiDAR scanner are located on the right.

While the video doesn't reveal the dimensions of the device, the iPhone 17 Pro Max appears to be visibly thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This is in line with a previous prediction from a tipster who claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be 8.725mm thick. Its predecessor, Apple's currently top-of-the-line handset, is 8.25mm thick.

The reason for the increased thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently unclear. Apple could use the additional space to house a larger battery, or a vapour chamber cooling system that is also found on several mid-range and flagship Android handsets.

If these claims are accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be the thickest phone in the iPhone 17 lineup, while the iPhone 17 Air could be the slimmest model with a thickness of 5.5mm. However, it's best to take all leaks with a grain of salt, as Apple is only expected to reveal details about the iPhone 17 series in the second half of the year.