Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 400 Pro has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 400 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • Honor 400 series runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0
  • Honor 400 series ships with several AI-based imaging features
  • The standard model has an IP66-certified build
Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro have been launched in select global markets on Thursday. The base Honor 400 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Honor 400 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The vanilla model has a 6.55-inch display, whereas the Honor 400 Pro gets a bigger 6.7-inch display. They flaunt 200-megapixel rear camera units and offer multiple AI-based features. They have 5,300mAh batteries with support for up to 100W wired charging. The Pro model has an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Price

Price of Honor 400 Pro is set at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in Lunar Grey, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black shades.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 is priced at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and GBP 449 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB option. The standard model comes in Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, and Midnight Black shades.

Both handsets are currently available for purchase in select global markets. Honor 400 series will be unveiled in China on May 28 at 7:30pm (5:00pm IST).

Honor 400 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Honor 400 Pro runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The screen is touted to deliver 5,000-nits peak brightness and 460ppi pixel density. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

honor 400 pro Honor 400 Pro

Honor 400 Pro
Photo Credit: Honor

 

The Honor 400 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor 400 Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, Galileo, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and OTG. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, IR control and proximity light sensor. The phone is IP68 + IP69 certified for dust and water resistance. It offers dual stereo speakers.

The Honor 400 Pro carries a 5,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The wired charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from zero to 51 percent in just 15 minutes, while the wireless charging feature is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 33 percent in 15 minutes. Honor states that the battery will retain a minimum 80 percent of its original capacity even after four years of use.

Honor 400 Specifications

The standard Honor 400 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Pro model. The Honor 400 ships with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,736 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000-nits peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and a maximum 512GB of onboard storage.

Honor 400 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with up to 30x digital zoom. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options and sensors on the Honor 400 are identical to the Pro model. It has an IP65-certified build. It uses the same 5,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery but gets only 66wired charging. It measures 156.5x74.6x7.3mm and weighs around 184g.

The Honor 400 series ships with several AI-based imaging features like HD Moving Photo, Moving Photo Collage, AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Portrait Snap, among others. It includes an “Image to Video” feature backed by Google Cloud, which can convert an image into a brief video. The series also comes with Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Honor 400

Honor 400

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
