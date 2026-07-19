Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 in India for Calls and Music

Selecting the best pair of TWS earphones under Rs. 2,000 is not easy now. The budget TWS earphones segment has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with offerings from both Indian and international brands like Realme, Boat, Redmi and iQOO. Driven by the quick adoption of AI and new technologies, companies have started packing innovative features into budget earphones nowadays. Some models come with multi-device connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), high dust and water resistance, and longer battery life.
If you are looking for a pair of earbuds for basic calling and music listening needs, we've rounded up the best TWS earbuds under Rs. 2,000 currently available in India. Our picks include the Realme Buds T310 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, among others.
Realme Buds T310
The Realme Buds T310 is a solid model if you are looking for the best all-round experience in this price segment. It has 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and a hybrid active noise cancellation feature that is said to eliminate up to 46dB surround sound. You will get touch controls in this model. For gamers, the earphones have a 45ms low-latency mode.
Other key features of the Realme Buds T310 include triple AI-based ENC microphones, dual-device pairing support and 360-degree Spatial Audio. Users can select different audio profiles and control the audio device with the Realme Link app. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.4 with support for SBC and AAC codecs. It has an IP55-rated build. The earphones are said to last up to 40 hours without ANC or 26 hours with ANC enabled.
Key Specifications
- Drivers: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Hybrid ANC up to 46dB
- 45ms latency mode
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Realme Link app support
- IP55 dust and splash resistance
- Up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off
Realme Buds T310 Price in India
You can buy the Realme Buds T310 at Rs. 1,899. It is available in Agile White, Monet Purple, and Vibrant Black finishes.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is another solid choice for music lovers. For calls, it has 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers and a dual-mic setup with AI noise reduction. This pair offer different AI features and Find My Earbuds functionality. They have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance.
For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 have Bluetooth 5.4. They also offer Google Fast Pair and dual-device support. The earphones are touted to deliver 47ms low-latency gaming mode. They are advertised to offer up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case.
Key Specifications
- Drivers: 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Latency rate: 47ms
- Water resistance: IP55-rated
- Battery life: Up to 54 hours of battery life with charging case
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r earphones are currently priced at Rs. 1,799. You can get it in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options.
Redmi Buds 5A
Redmi Buds 5A is another excellent value option with 12mm dynamic drivers. You will get up to 25dB ANC and transparency modes in these earphones. This model also supports artificial intelligence (AI) environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.
Like other models in the list, the Redmi Buds 5A has touch controls. They can be paired with the Xiaomi Earbuds app and has Google Fast Pair support. It has a 60ms latency rate and has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. It has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for the SBC codec. Redmi says these earphones will offer up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled).
Key Specifications
- Drivers: 12mm dynamic drivers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Battery: Up to 30 hours total playback time
- App support: Xiaomi Earbuds app
- Latency rate: 60ms
Redmi Buds 5A Price in India
The Redmi Buds 5A costs Rs. 1,499. You can get it in Bass Black and Timeless White finishes.
iQOO TWS 1e
If you want a feature-filled model for your daily calling and music listening, then iQOO TWS 1e stands out with features like 88ms low-latency gaming, DeepX 3.0 stereo, and Monster Sound effects. It has an in-ear design with 11mm drivers tuned by Vivo's Golden Ear Acoustics Lab.
For pairing, the iQOO TWS 1e earphones have Bluetooth 5.3. They also offer Dual Device Connection, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, hands-free Google Assistant, Find My Earphones, and Wearing Detection as well. The earbuds have AI-backed ANC up to 30dB along with a Transparency Mode. This model has an IP54 rating. The iQOO TWS 1e is advertised to deliver up to 42 hours of total battery life.
Key Specifications
- Drivers: 11mm drivers
- Noise cancellation: AI ANC up to 30dB
- Latency rate: 88ms low-latency
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
- Water resistance: IP54 dust and splash resistance
- Battery life: Up to 42 hours of battery life
iQOO TWS 1e Price in India
The iQOO TWS 1e is priced at Rs. 1,899 in India. It is offered in Flame Yellow colourway.
Boat Nirvana Ion ANC
The Boat Nirvana Ion ANC is another excellent value option with up to 32dB active noise cancellation. It has dual 10mm drivers and is touted to deliver up to 120 hours of battery life in a single charge. It supports dual EQ modes and has four microphones with ENx Technology, which helps block unwanted noise during calls. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The Beast Mode of the Boat Nirvana Ion ANC is claimed to deliver low latency of 60ms. These TWS earbuds come with an in-ear detection feature. It has multipoint connectivity.
Key Specifications
- ANC: Up to 32dB active noise cancellation
- Drivers: 10mm
- water resistance: IPX4
- Latency rate: 60ms
- Battery: Up to 120 hours total battery life
Boat Nirvana Ion ANC
Rs. 1,799. It comes in Quartz White, Northern Lights, Blazing Comet, Rose Quartz and Quartz Black colourways.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r?
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4 mm drivers and supports AAC, and SBC Audio Codec. It offers up to 43 hours of total playback time (including the charging case), with up to 9 hours on a single charge. The earbuds do not support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with features like touch controls, voice assistant support, low latency mode, and more. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and is rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. It is available in 2 colour options.
When was the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r released?
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r was launched on August 26, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r?
You can buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r through the official Oneplus website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.