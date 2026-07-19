Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 in India for Calls and Music

Selecting the best pair of TWS earphones under Rs. 2,000 is not easy now. The budget TWS earphones segment has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with offerings from both Indian and international brands like Realme, Boat, Redmi and iQOO. Driven by the quick adoption of AI and new technologies, companies have started packing innovative features into budget earphones nowadays. Some models come with multi-device connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), high dust and water resistance, and longer battery life.

If you are looking for a pair of earbuds for basic calling and music listening needs, we've rounded up the best TWS earbuds under Rs. 2,000 currently available in India. Our picks include the Realme Buds T310 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, among others.

Realme Buds T310

The Realme Buds T310 is a solid model if you are looking for the best all-round experience in this price segment. It has 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and a hybrid active noise cancellation feature that is said to eliminate up to 46dB surround sound. You will get touch controls in this model. For gamers, the earphones have a 45ms low-latency mode.

Other key features of the Realme Buds T310 include triple AI-based ENC microphones, dual-device pairing support and 360-degree Spatial Audio. Users can select different audio profiles and control the audio device with the Realme Link app. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.4 with support for SBC and AAC codecs. It has an IP55-rated build. The earphones are said to last up to 40 hours without ANC or 26 hours with ANC enabled.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Hybrid ANC up to 46dB

45ms latency mode

Bluetooth 5.4

Realme Link app support

IP55 dust and splash resistance

Up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off

Realme Buds T310 Price in India

You can buy the Realme Buds T310 at Rs. 1,899. It is available in Agile White, Monet Purple, and Vibrant Black finishes.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is another solid choice for music lovers. For calls, it has 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers and a dual-mic setup with AI noise reduction. This pair offer different AI features and Find My Earbuds functionality. They have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 have Bluetooth 5.4. They also offer Google Fast Pair and dual-device support. The earphones are touted to deliver 47ms low-latency gaming mode. They are advertised to offer up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Latency rate: 47ms

Water resistance: IP55-rated

Battery life: Up to 54 hours of battery life with charging case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r earphones are currently priced at Rs. 1,799. You can get it in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options.

Redmi Buds 5A

Redmi Buds 5A is another excellent value option with 12mm dynamic drivers. You will get up to 25dB ANC and transparency modes in these earphones. This model also supports artificial intelligence (AI) environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

Like other models in the list, the Redmi Buds 5A has touch controls. They can be paired with the Xiaomi Earbuds app and has Google Fast Pair support. It has a 60ms latency rate and has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. It has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for the SBC codec. Redmi says these earphones will offer up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled).

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm dynamic drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Battery: Up to 30 hours total playback time

App support: Xiaomi Earbuds app

Latency rate: 60ms

Redmi Buds 5A Price in India

The Redmi Buds 5A costs Rs. 1,499. You can get it in Bass Black and Timeless White finishes.

iQOO TWS 1e

If you want a feature-filled model for your daily calling and music listening, then iQOO TWS 1e stands out with features like 88ms low-latency gaming, DeepX 3.0 stereo, and Monster Sound effects. It has an in-ear design with 11mm drivers tuned by Vivo's Golden Ear Acoustics Lab.

For pairing, the iQOO TWS 1e earphones have Bluetooth 5.3. They also offer Dual Device Connection, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, hands-free Google Assistant, Find My Earphones, and Wearing Detection as well. The earbuds have AI-backed ANC up to 30dB along with a Transparency Mode. This model has an IP54 rating. The iQOO TWS 1e is advertised to deliver up to 42 hours of total battery life.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm drivers

Noise cancellation: AI ANC up to 30dB

Latency rate: 88ms low-latency

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Water resistance: IP54 dust and splash resistance

Battery life: Up to 42 hours of battery life

iQOO TWS 1e Price in India

The iQOO TWS 1e is priced at Rs. 1,899 in India. It is offered in Flame Yellow colourway.

Boat Nirvana Ion ANC

The Boat Nirvana Ion ANC is another excellent value option with up to 32dB active noise cancellation. It has dual 10mm drivers and is touted to deliver up to 120 hours of battery life in a single charge. It supports dual EQ modes and has four microphones with ENx Technology, which helps block unwanted noise during calls. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Beast Mode of the Boat Nirvana Ion ANC is claimed to deliver low latency of 60ms. These TWS earbuds come with an in-ear detection feature. It has multipoint connectivity.

Key Specifications

ANC: Up to 32dB active noise cancellation

Drivers: 10mm

water resistance: IPX4

Latency rate: 60ms

Battery: Up to 120 hours total battery life

Boat Nirvana Ion ANC

Rs. 1,799. It comes in Quartz White, Northern Lights, Blazing Comet, Rose Quartz and Quartz Black colourways.