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  • iQOO Z11 India Price Teased Under Rs. 40,000 Ahead of August 20 Launch; Battery, Display Specifications Confirmed

iQOO Z11 India Price Teased Under Rs. 40,000 Ahead of August 20 Launch; Battery, Display Specifications Confirmed

iQOO Z11 will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 16:11 IST
iQOO Z11 India Price Teased Under Rs. 40,000 Ahead of August 20 Launch; Battery, Display Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 is teased to feature a 7,050mAh battery

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Highlights
  • The display of iQOO Z11 will offer an Eye Protection Mode
  • It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset
  • iQOO Z11 will be launched on August 20 in India
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iQOO Z11 is all set to go official on August 20. As we wait for the official reveal, the Vivo sub-brand has officially revealed the price range, display and battery details of the upcoming Z series smartphone. The iQOO Z11 is confirmed to ship with several AI features. It is already teased to be available in two colour options in the country. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and include an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The iQOO Z11 has been available in the Chinese market since March of this year.

iQOO Z11 India Price Range, Features Teased

Official teasers shared by iQOO on X confirm that the iQOO Z11 will be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India. With this price tag, the handset is likely to compete against devices like the Redmi Turbo 5 and Motorola Edge 70 Pro in the Indian market.

VoltiQOO Z11 Discussion
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The Chinese variant of the iQOO Z11 was released in March this year with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Further, teasers reveal that the iQOO Z11 will feature a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 93.82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

The display of the iQOO Z11 will offer an Eye Protection Mode with adjustable comfort levels to reduce eye strain and a Sleep Comfort Mode with warmer tones to reduce blue light exposure. The display will also have an Anti-Fatigue Brightness Adjustment feature that is designed to adjust brightness based on screen time. Furthermore, the phone is confirmed to offer different AI-based features, including AI Captions, AI Creation, AI routing and Circle to Search.

The iQOO Z11 is teased to feature a 7,050mAh battery. The Chinese variant has a 9,020mAh cell.

The brand has already announced that the iQOO Z11 will be launched on August 20 in India. It is already confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. It will go on sale in the country via Amazon in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colour options.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 Price in India, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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