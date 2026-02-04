Technology News
Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 in India: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, GoBoult Tenet and More

The under Rs. 2,000 TWS segment in India offers strong battery life, fast charging, clear calls, and reliable connectivity for value-focused buyers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 19:15 IST
Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 in India: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, GoBoult Tenet and More

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r can be bought at Rs 1,799

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T310 bring 46dB ANC and fast charging under Rs 2,000
  • Boat Nirvana Crystl promise massive 100-hour battery life with ANC
  • GoBoult Tenet targets gamers with low latency and 75-hour playback
True wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have become an everyday essential for many users, offering a convenient way to listen to music, take calls, and attend online meetings without the hassle of cables. In recent years, the budget segment has seen rapid improvement, with affordable TWS earbuds now delivering features that were once limited to premium models. From long battery life and fast charging to clear call quality and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, buyers have plenty of capable options without stretching their budget.

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 in India

The under Rs. 2,000 segment is especially competitive in India, catering to students, first-time buyers, and anyone looking for value-focused audio gear. In this list, we highlight some of the best TWS earbuds in this segment in India, including Realme Buds T310, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, GoBoult Tenet, Boat Nirvana Crystl, and iQOO TWS 1e.

Realme Buds T310

The Realme Buds T310 come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and hybrid active noise cancellation that is claimed to reach up to 46dB, supported by triple AI-based ENC microphones on each earbud for improved call clarity. They offer touch controls, a 45ms low-latency mode, 360-degree Spatial Audio, and dynamic sound effects, with settings managed through the Realme Link app.realme buds t310 realme inline realme buds t310

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device pairing, and an IP55 rating, while battery life is said to last up to 40 hours without ANC or 26 hours with ANC enabled, with fast charging delivering up to five hours of playback in 10 minutes.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design, 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers
  • Hybrid ANC up to 46dB
  • Triple-mic AI ENC for calls
  • 45ms ultra-low latency mode
  • 360-degree Spatial Audio, dynamic sound effects
  • Bluetooth 5.4, SBC and AAC codecs
  • Dual-device connection, touch controls
  • Realme Link app support
  • IP55 dust and splash resistance
  • Up to 40 hours battery (ANC off), 26 hours (ANC on)
  • Fast charging with 5 hours of playback in 10 minutes

Realme Buds T310 Price in India

Currently, the Realme Buds T310 can be purchased at Rs. 1,899 in Agile White, Monet Purple, and Vibrant Black finishes.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers with Sound Master EQ, a six-band equaliser, and OnePlus 3D Audio. They offer AI-backed dual-mic calling, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, dual-device support, and a 47ms low-latency gaming mode.oneplus nord buds 3r gadets 360 inline nord buds 3r

Additional features include AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds, and voice assistant access. The earbuds are IP55-rated and are claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design, 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers
  • Sound Master EQ, six-band equaliser, OnePlus 3D Audio
  • Dual-mic AI noise cancellation for calls
  • Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, dual-device support
  • 47ms low-latency gaming mode
  • AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds
  • IP55-rated earbuds
  • Up to 54 hours of battery life with charging case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

The Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds from OnePlus are listed in India at Rs. 1,799 in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options.

GoBoult Tenet

GoBoult Tenet TWS feature 13mm dynamic drivers and a quad-mic ENC setup claimed to reduce background noise, along with an ultra-low latency gaming mode and app-based controls via the GoBoult Amp app.goboult tenet goboult inline goboult tenet

They support Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device connectivity, and carry an IPX5 rating, while the flat-top rubber-matte case includes LED indicators. The earbuds are said to offer up to 75 hours of total battery life with fast charging, delivering 120 minutes of playback in 10 minutes.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design, 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Quad-mic ENC calling
  • Ultra-low latency gaming mode
  • Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device connectivity
  • GoBoult Amp app with EQ and control customisation
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Flat-top rubber-matte case with LED indicator
  • LiDAR-based fit design, TriArc case layout
  • Up to 75 hours total battery, fast charging (120 min in 10 min)

GoBoult Tenet Price in India

In India, the GoBoult Tenet price is set at Rs. 1,499 and comes in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow and Turbo Orange shades.

Boat Nirvana Crystl

Boat Nirvana Crystl come with an in-ear design and dual 10mm drivers, covering a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range, along with 32dB ANC and a 60ms low-latency Beast Mode. They support Multipoint Connectivity, Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and IPX4 splash resistance, with sound and ANC controls available through the Boat Hearables app.boat nirvana crystl boat inline Boat Nirvana Crystl

The earbuds also feature quad-mic ENx calling, in-ear detection, and 360-degree spatial audio, and are claimed to offer up to 100 hours of total battery life with fast charging delivering up to 220 minutes of playback in 10 minutes.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design, dual 10mm drivers
  • 20Hz–20kHz frequency response
  • ANC up to 32dB
  • 60ms low-latency Beast Mode
  • Adaptive EQ by Mimi, 360-degree spatial audio
  • Quad-mic ENx calling
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint, Google Fast Pair
  • In-ear detection, Hearables app support
  • IPX4 splash and sweat resistance
  • Up to 100 hours total battery, fast charge (220 min in 10 min)

Boat Nirvana Crystl Price in India

Boat's Nirvana Crystl is currently available for purchase in India at Rs. 1,699. The earbuds are offered in Blazing Red, Yellow Pop, and Quantum Black shades.

iQOO TWS 1e

The iQOO TWS 1e feature an in-ear design with 11mm drivers tuned by Vivo's Golden Ear Acoustics Lab and offers AI-backed ANC up to 30dB along with a Transparency Mode. They support 88ms low-latency gaming, DeepX 3.0 stereo, and Monster Sound effects.iqoo tws 1e iqoo inline iQOO TWS 1e

They support Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Device Connection, touch controls, Google Fast Pair, hands-free Google Assistant, Find My Earphones, and Wearing Detection as well. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating and are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total battery life with fast charging support that provides three hours of playback in 10 minutes.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design, 11mm drivers
  • AI ANC up to 30dB, Transparency Mode
  • 88ms low-latency gaming, DeepX 3.0, Monster Sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Device Connection
  • Touch controls, Google Fast Pair, Assistant support
  • Wearing Detection, Find My Earphones
  • IP54 dust and splash resistance
  • Up to 42 hours battery, fast charging (3 hours in 10 minutes)

iQOO TWS 1e Price in India

The iQOO TWS 1e costs Rs. 1,899 in India and can be bought in a single Flame Yellow colourway.

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 in India: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, GoBoult Tenet and More
