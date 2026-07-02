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  • LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features

LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features

Both speakers carry IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance and have Military Standard 810G durability certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 11:05 IST
LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: LG

Xboom Bounce (top) and Xboom Grab (bottom)

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Highlights
  • Xboom Bounce starts at Rs. 12,999 in India
  • Xboom Grab is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India
  • Both speakers support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
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LG has launched the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab Bluetooth speakers in India. The new portable speakers are the first products in the company's global Xboom collaboration with musician and technology entrepreneur will.i.am. Both models feature AI-backed audio tools that automatically adjust sound, lighting and listening profiles based on the content and surroundings. According to LG, the Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab have been professionally tuned as part of its partnership with will.i.am, who has also contributed to the overall product design and sound profile.

Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab Price in India, Availability

In India, the Xboom Bounce is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the Xboom Grab costs Rs. 9,999 at the time of launch. They are currently available for purchase in the country through the LG India website in black colourway.

Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab Features, Specifications

The Xboom Bounce features a 2.1-channel speaker system with two 20mm dome tweeters, a 93 x 53mm woofer, and two passive radiators. It delivers a total output of 40W through a 30W woofer and two 5W tweeters. Meanwhile, the Xboom Grab uses a 1.1-channel, two-way setup with a 16mm dome tweeter, an 80 x 45mm woofer, and two passive radiators. It offers a combined output of 30W through a 20W woofer and a 10W tweeter.

Both Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab speakers include AI Sound, which analyses the content being played and automatically adjusts the sound profile. They also support Bass Boost, Standard and Custom equaliser modes through the companion mobile app. AI Calibration detects the listening environment and modifies the audio output to suit the available space, while AI Lighting synchronises the built-in lighting with the music being played.

The Xboom Bounce and Xboom Grab support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and work with SBC and AAC audio codecs. They also support multipoint connectivity, Party Link in dual- and multi-speaker modes, speakerphone functionality, over-the-air firmware updates, and voice commands via Google Assistant and Siri.

The Xboom Bounce is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Xboom Grab is rated for up to 20 hours. LG says both speakers can be fully charged in about three hours through a USB Type-C port. The Bounce model has a rated power consumption of 20W during operation and 0.3W in standby mode. Meanwhile, the Xboom Grab consumes 10W during use and 0.3W in standby mode.

Both speakers carry IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance and have Military Standard 810G durability certification. The Xboom Bounce measures 272×03×88mm and weighs 1.42kg. It features up-firing passive radiators with integrated lighting and includes a carrying strap that allows users to hold or hang the speaker.

The Xboom Grab, on the other hand, measures 211×71.6×70mm and weighs 0.7kg. It can be positioned upright or horizontally and fits into bicycle bottle holders and cup holders. It also ships with straps for carrying or attaching it to different surfaces.

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Further reading: Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, Xboom Bounce Price in India, Xboom Grab Price in India, Xboom Bounce India Launch, Xboom Grab India Launch, Xboom Bounce Features, Xboom Grab Features, Xboom, Xboom by will i am, LG
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features
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