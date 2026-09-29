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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Receive Price Hikes After Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36

Samsung first raised the prices of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 in January.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Receive Price Hikes After Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the company's first wide-folding handset

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a dual rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung has yet to confirm these details
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in July. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant launched the flagship S series phones, namely Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, last year. Now, a tipster claims that the company is planning to increase the prices of its first passport-style foldable and the two Galaxy S25 series handsets. The three models are expected to receive notable price hikes. Recently, a report highlighted that the company has raised the prices of two Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones for the third time in the last 10 months. This comes as OEMs struggle to keep up with the RAM and storage crisis.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S25 Series and Galaxy A Series New Prices in India (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared, citing an industry source, that Samsung is planning to increase the prices of three of its smartphones next month. The company is said to raise the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the first week of October. Later, the company is said to hike the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 on October 10.

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The tech giant will reportedly raise the prices of the three smartphones by up to Rs. 10,000. However, it is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm these details. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 61,999 for the model featuring 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase via the e-commerce platform at a starting price of Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India on July 22 at a starting price of Rs. 1,79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, going up to Rs. 2,39,999 for the top-of-the-line model offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

This comes after the tech giant raised the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 models for the third time in the last 10 months. Gizmochina reports that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 now starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, going up from Rs. 42,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 has reportedly been increased to Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, marking a Rs. 3,000 price hike. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are reportedly now priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. This adds to the series of price hikes that Samsung phones have received in recent times. Apart from Samsung, other OEMs, including Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and Apple, have also raised the prices of their phones.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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