Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in July. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant launched the flagship S series phones, namely Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, last year. Now, a tipster claims that the company is planning to increase the prices of its first passport-style foldable and the two Galaxy S25 series handsets. The three models are expected to receive notable price hikes. Recently, a report highlighted that the company has raised the prices of two Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones for the third time in the last 10 months. This comes as OEMs struggle to keep up with the RAM and storage crisis.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S25 Series and Galaxy A Series New Prices in India (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared, citing an industry source, that Samsung is planning to increase the prices of three of its smartphones next month. The company is said to raise the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the first week of October. Later, the company is said to hike the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 on October 10.

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung price hike incoming in India 🇮🇳 👀



Just got info from my source, Samsung is hiking prices of the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold8 series in India



Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra prices going up by ₹10,000 in the first week of October



Galaxy Z Fold8… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 28, 2026

The tech giant will reportedly raise the prices of the three smartphones by up to Rs. 10,000. However, it is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm these details. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 61,999 for the model featuring 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase via the e-commerce platform at a starting price of Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India on July 22 at a starting price of Rs. 1,79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, going up to Rs. 2,39,999 for the top-of-the-line model offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

This comes after the tech giant raised the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 models for the third time in the last 10 months. Gizmochina reports that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 now starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, going up from Rs. 42,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 has reportedly been increased to Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, marking a Rs. 3,000 price hike. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are reportedly now priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. This adds to the series of price hikes that Samsung phones have received in recent times. Apart from Samsung, other OEMs, including Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and Apple, have also raised the prices of their phones.

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