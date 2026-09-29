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  • Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launched With Triple Drivers, 46dB ANC and 68 Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launched With Triple Drivers, 46dB ANC and 68-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Nothing's latest flagship headphones support Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking and offer several listening modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2026 09:33 IST
Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launched With Triple Drivers, 46dB ANC and 68-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nothing

The headphones are offered in Black and White colour options

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Highlights
  • The over-ear headphones feature a triple-driver audio setup
  • The Headphone (1) Pro is priced at $399 in the US
  • Nothing has not yet announced India pricing or availability details
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Nothing Headphone (1) Pro was launched on Tuesday as the company's latest flagship over-ear offering. The headphones build upon the design language of the original Headphone (1) while adding several new features. They come with a three-driver audio system, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and a larger battery. Nothing has equipped the Headphone (1) Pro with a bass driver, a precision dynamic driver, and an xMEMS driver for treble. The headphones also support spatial audio with head tracking, LDAC, Bluetooth 6.1, and lossless USB-C audio.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Price and Availability

The price of the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is set at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,300) in the US. This makes them about $100 (roughly Rs. 9,600) more expensive than the original Headphone (1) was at launch. They are available in Black and White colour options.

Although the headphones are listed on Nothing's India website, the company has yet to reveal their India price or availability.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Features, Specifications

The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro uses a triple-driver setup comprising a 40mm bass dynamic driver, a 13x8mm precision dynamic driver, and a 3.2x6.0x1.15mm xMEMS driver with a silicone diaphragm. The headphones offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz and support features including Personal Sound, Flat EQ, and tuning developed with Metropolis Studios.

The headphones support Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking and offer several listening modes, including Standard, Live House, Club, and Concert Hall. There is also a dedicated mode based on Studio B by Metropolis Studios. The Headphone (1) Pro is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports AAC, SBC, and LDAC for music playback, along with LC3 for broadcast audio.

Nothing has upgraded the active noise cancellation system with 10 microphones in total. The headphones use a real-time adaptive ANC system that is claimed to provide up to 46dB of noise reduction. There is also a Transparency mode and a four-microphone algorithm for calls.

The headphones are IP52-rated for water and dust resistance and feature tactile switches for controls. The headphones weigh 327g. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.1, along with support for Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, instant setup on Apple devices, and dual-device connectivity.

The Headphone (1) Pro packs a 1,060mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Nothing claims up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 68 hours with ANC disabled when using AAC. With LDAC, playback is rated at up to 28 hours with ANC on and up to 53 hours with ANC off.

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Further reading: Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Price, Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Features, Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launched With Triple Drivers, 46dB ANC and 68-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications
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