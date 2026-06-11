Marshall has unveiled the Stockwell III portable Bluetooth speaker, marking the first update to the Stockwell series in seven years. The new model arrives with a larger battery rated for more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge, alongside improvements in durability and repairability. Marshall has also added support for Auracast and introduced replaceable components. The speaker retains the company's signature design language while adding updated connectivity features, faster charging, and a revised acoustic setup.

The Stockwell III succeeds the Stockwell II, which debuted in 2019. The new speaker keeps the same launch price as its predecessor across several markets, despite offering a longer battery life and upgraded specifications. The company has also improved water and dust resistance and added user-replaceable parts to extend the product's lifespan.

Marshall Stockwell III Price, Availability

The Marshall Stockwell III is priced at Rs. 26,999 in India, for the Black and Brass colourway. In the UK, the speaker is priced at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 25,600), while it carries a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,900) in the US.

The company has yet to announce availability details for the Stockwell III in India. The speaker is currently listed as coming soon on Marshall's website. The company has reportedly confirmed that sales will begin on August 4 in select global markets through its official website and retail partners, including Costco in the US.

Marshall Stockwell III Features, Specifications

The Marshall Stockwell III uses one 3-inch woofer and two 1.75-inch wide-band drivers. It features a sealed cabinet design with a passive radiator. The speaker delivers stereo output and supports a frequency response range of 54Hz to 20,000Hz. For audio performance, the speaker supports Marshall's True Stereophonic 360-degree sound technology. It also includes Dynamic Loudness, which automatically adjusts tonal balance at different volume levels. Users can fine-tune audio using dedicated bass and treble controls.

Connectivity options on the Marshall Stockwell III include Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast support, Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, a 3.5mm aux input, and a USB Type-C port. The speaker is compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app.

The Stockwell III packs a rechargeable and replaceable lithium-ion battery that is claimed to provide more than 40 hours of playback time. Battery Preservation features are also included to help maintain long-term battery health, according to the company. Marshall says a 20-minute charge can deliver up to eight hours of playback when paired with a 30W USB Type-C Power Delivery charger. A full recharge takes less than three hours with the same charger. The speaker accepts power input at 9V/3A or 5V/3A through its USB Type-C port.

The speaker offers physical controls for volume, bass, treble, playback, power, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also includes a dedicated M-button that lets users access saved presets directly from the device. In addition, the USB Type-C port supports power bank functionality, allowing the speaker to charge compatible devices while on the move.

The Marshall Stockwell III measures 150×181×72mm and weighs 1.3kg. It carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The speaker features Marshall's signature design language with a silicone outer finish, metal front and rear grilles, a brass-accented control panel, and a PU leather carrying strap with a velvet-lined underside.