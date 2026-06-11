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Google's Wear OS 7 Update for Three Pixel Watch Models Will Roll Out Soon, Telco's Website Shows

Wear OS 7 for select Pixel Watch models is now listed online with software version number CP2A.260603.001.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2026 10:52 IST
Google's Wear OS 7 Update for Three Pixel Watch Models Will Roll Out Soon, Telco's Website Shows

Photo Credit: Google

Wear OS 7 based on Android 17 comes with Wear Widgets

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Highlights
  • Wear OS 7 will soon be available on select Pixel Watch models
  • , Google unveiled Wear OS 7 during its annual I/O event
  • The support page shows June 9 as the release date
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Google previewed Wear OS 7 during its I/O 2026 event last month, and the new update offers a range of new features and a refreshed design language inspired by Android 17. It focuses on power optimisation and new system-level capabilities, and features like Live Updates are the key highlights of the latest version of Google's smartwatch platform. A new update suggests that the wait for Wear OS 7 will soon be over. Verizon appears to have revealed that Wear OS 7 is set to roll out across three Pixel Watch models.

Wear OS 7 Build for Pixel Watch Series Leaked 

As per Verizon support pages, Wear OS 7 will soon be available on select Pixel Watch models. The carrier has updated its support pages for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4, showing that a new update is on the way. Wear OS 7 is listed with build number CP2A.260603.001.

The update appears to include the June 2026 security patch, alongside performance enhancements and stability fixes. The support page shows June 9 as the release date. However, Google has not officially announced the release of Wear OS 7 yet. Verizon has updated its documentation ahead of the release, and the listings indicate that the software update is on the way to eligible models.

The search giant unveiled Wear OS 7 during its annual Google I/O keynote last month. The update based on Android 17 comes with Wear Widgets. It is claimed to offer improvements in battery life over previous Wear OS platforms. It will offer new Gemini Intelligence features, including a Live Updates feature that displays real-time information from apps directly on the smartwatch.

Wear OS 7 includes a Wear Workout Tracker feature to manage workout tracking of users by combining heart rate monitoring and media controls. It includes enhancements to System Media Controls. There is a new Remote Output Switcher to manage audio playback devices directly from the smartwatch. Wear OS 7 will soon allow users to invoke and track automated app tasks for selected phone apps directly from their watch.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Wear OS 7, Wear OS 7 Features, Wear OS 7 Release, Google, Google Pixel Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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