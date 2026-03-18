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  • Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360 Degree Sound, Up to 40 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Marshall Bromley 450 speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast and offers a wireless range of over 70m in open space.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 18:34 IST
Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Marshall

Marshall Bromley 450 is offered in a Black and Brass finish

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Highlights
  • Marshall builds Bromley 450 with IP55 dust and splash rating
  • Bromley 450 supports mic and instrument input for live sessions
  • Bromley 450 combines portable design with powerful audio output
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Marshall has launched the Bromley 450 as part of its party speaker lineup in India. The new portable Bluetooth speaker, confirmed to be available in the country soon, is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and sits below the Bromley 750 in the company's range. It offers 360-degree sound output, integrated lighting features, and support for microphone and instrument inputs. The speaker is said to be aimed at users looking for a portable audio option for gatherings and events.

Marshall Bromley 450 Price in India, Availability

The Marshall Bromley 450 is listed on the Marshall India website at Rs. 74,999 in a Black and Brass finish. The company has announced the speaker as part of its expanding party speaker lineup, and it is expected to be available soon in the country.

Marshall Bromley 450 Features, Specifications

The Marshall Bromley 450 delivers 360-degree stereo sound and is equipped with two 6.5-inch 40W woofers, four 2-inch 6W full-range drivers, and two passive radiators. The system is powered by two 90W Class D amplifiers for the woofers and four 55W Class D amplifiers for the full-range drivers. It offers a frequency response range of 40Hz to 20,000Hz and can reach up to 100dB sound pressure level at one metre. The speaker supports stereo output and includes an equaliser for sound adjustments.

marshall bromley 450 marshall inline Marshall Bromley 450

Marshall Bromley 450 has an IP55 rated dust and water-resistant build
Photo Credit: Marshall

 

For connectivity, the Marshall Bromley 450 speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast and offers a wireless range of over 70m in open space. Supported codecs include SBC, AAC, and LC3. Wired connectivity options include AUX input and output, USB Type-C, RCA ports, and two XLR/6.35mm combo jacks for microphone and instrument input. It also supports Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and can be managed via the Marshall Bluetooth app.

The Marshall Bromley 450 is backed by a rechargeable and replaceable LFP battery that is claimed to offer over 40 hours of playback on a single charge. It supports quick charging, with 20 minutes of charging said to deliver up to six hours of playback, while a full charge takes around 3.5 hours. The speaker supports 120W power input and also includes a battery exchange option.

In terms of design, the Bromley 450 speaker features Marshall's signature styling with a metal grille, tactile controls, and integrated stage lights with three preset modes. It carries an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes a built-in handle along with strap anchors for portability. The unit is designed with durability in mind and incorporates recycled materials as part of its construction. The speaker measures 366x261x492mm in size and weighs 12.32kg.

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Further reading: Marshall Bromley 450, Marshall Bromley 450 Price in India, Marshall Bromley 450 India Launch, Marshall Bromley 450 Features, Marshall
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
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