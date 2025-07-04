Technology News
Mivi AI Buds TWS Earphones Launched in India With In-Built AI Assistant

The Mivi AI Buds earphones are priced at Rs. 6,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Mivi

The Mivi AI Buds feature a 13mm driver and a quad microphone setup

  • Mivi AI is a voice-based AI system integrated into the earphones
  • The TWS are said to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the case
  • Mivi AI comes with several pre-built avatars for different tasks
Mivi AI Buds in-ear earphones were launched in India on Friday. The company's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come equipped with a voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) system that users can talk to hands-free. Dubbed Mivi AI, it is claimed to be a context-aware assistant with memory function, and requires being connected with the companion app to function. The earphones feature a 13mm driver, a quad microphone setup, and are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of total playtime, with the case. The Mivi AI Buds are currently available to purchase.

Mivi AI Buds Price in India, Availability

Mivi AI Buds price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 as per a press release. However, the earphones are currently listed on the official Mivi India website at Rs. 5,999. The earphones are available in Black, Bronze, Champagne, and Silver colour options. The earphones will be available to purchase on Flipkart and the Mivi India website.

Mivi AI Buds Features and Specifications

The Mivi AI Buds have an unibody metallic body with hourglass-inspired stem design and a glossy finish. The design of the TWS earphones are similar to the Mivi SuperPods Concerto, which were launched in March. The earbuds feature a 13mm driver, quad microphone setup, and weigh 52g (inclusive of the case).

Mivi AI Buds feature a 3D soundstage and support for spatial audio. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 and LDAC codec support. These earbuds also support active noise cancellation, but the company did not provide any details about them. The Mivi AI Buds are claimed to offer a total of 40 hours of playtime, with the case and the case takes one hour to charge.

Apart from this, the earbuds come with IPX4 rating for water ingress, dual connectivity, and a gaming mode.

Mivi AI Features

One of the major highlights of the TWS earphones is the Mivi AI assistant. The voice-based AI system can be directly accessed from the earbuds, as long as they're connected to the Mivi AI companion app. While the AI assistant can function without a screen, users have the option to opt for a text-based modality via the app. The Mivi AI assistant can be activated with the wake phrase “Hi Mivi.”

Mivi AI comes with five pre-loaded avatars — Chef, Guru, Interviewer, News Reporter, and Wellness Coach. These are custom chatbots that have specific domain expertise, and can be accessed simultaneously. The Guru avatar is a knowledge expert that can break down complex topics; the Interviewer assists in interview preparations; the Chef can help by providing step-by-step recipes; the News Reporter offers personalised news curation; and the Wellness coach is designed to listen to users and their troubles without passing judgment.

Gadgets 360 spoke with Mivi earlier this year, and the company said that Mivi AI will be offered as a free service. In the long run, however, the brand is planning to turn it into a freemium model where it will offer more premium features with a paid subscription.

Further reading: Mivi AI Buds price in India, Mivi AI Buds launch, Mivi AI Buds specifications, Mivi AI Buds, Mivi, TWS, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nvidia Briefly on Track to Become World's Most Valuable Company Ever
