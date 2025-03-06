Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Mivi SuperPods Concerto support the LDAC audio codec.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 17:18 IST
Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi SuperPods Concerto comes in Metallic Blue, Mystic Silver, Royal Champagne and Space Black shades

Highlights
  • Mivi SuperPods Concerto has a metal unibody design
  • Quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer over eight hours of playback
  • The Mivi SuperPods Concerto supports dual device connectivity
Advertisement

Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. They offer up to 35dB active noise cancellation (ANC) support and come with 3D soundstage technology. The earphones are claimed to offer a total usage time of up to 60 hours together with the case. The TWS earphones come with a Hi-Res Audio certification as well as support for Dolby Audio and LDAC audio codecs. The SuperPods Concerto are claimed to be part of the company's 'Make in India' initiative.

Mivi SuperPods Concerto Price in India, Availability

Mivi SuperPods Concerto price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. The earphones are offered in Metallic Blue, Mystic Silver, Royal Champagne, and Space Black colour options. They are available for sale in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, the Mivi India website and select offline retail stores.

Mivi SuperPods Concerto Specifications, Features

The Mivi SuperPods Concerto have a metal unibody design with an hourglass stem and a glossy finish. The earphones come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and support Dolby Audio technology, that is said to offer users a theatre-like experience. They also support Mivi's 3D soundstage sound profile technology.

Mivi's newest TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well as the LDAC audio codec. The latter is said to provide users with a lossless high resolution audio transmission, that is expected to offer a clearer sound experience. They feature a quad-mic unit and support up to 35dB ANC including a Transparency Mode and call noise reduction features. The earphones support dual-device connectivity as well.

The Mivi SuperPods Concerto are said to offer a total battery life of up to 60 hours with the case, while the earphones are claimed to last for up to eight and a half hours on a single charge. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer over eight hours of playback time. The case, with the earphones, weighs 44g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Mivi SuperPods Concerto, Mivi SuperPods Concerto Price in India, Mivi SuperPods Concerto India Launch, Mivi SuperPods Concerto Features, Mivi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and AI Features Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
Until Dawn Remake Developer Ballistic Moon 'Effectively Closed' After Funding Troubles: Report
Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  2. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  3. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on This Date
  4. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get a Larger Cover Screen Than Tipped Before
  8. Trump to Host the US' First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Invited
  9. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  10. Prime Video Will Soon Offer AI-Powered Dubbing for Movies and Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Dantewada City Teams Up with Zupple Labs to Migrate 7 Lakh Land Records to Avalanche
  2. Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes
  3. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Guaranteed Exchange Value Offer on Flipkart
  4. Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Ripple Pledges $50 Million for ‘National Cryptocurrency Association’ in the US: All Details
  6. Until Dawn Remake Developer Ballistic Moon 'Effectively Closed' After Funding Troubles: Report
  7. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter With 261 KM IDC Range Launched Alongside Shockwave Enduro Bike
  8. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on March 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Amazon Prime Video Begins Testing AI-Aided Dubbing for Some Movies and Shows
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and AI Features Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »