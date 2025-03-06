Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. They offer up to 35dB active noise cancellation (ANC) support and come with 3D soundstage technology. The earphones are claimed to offer a total usage time of up to 60 hours together with the case. The TWS earphones come with a Hi-Res Audio certification as well as support for Dolby Audio and LDAC audio codecs. The SuperPods Concerto are claimed to be part of the company's 'Make in India' initiative.

Mivi SuperPods Concerto Price in India, Availability

Mivi SuperPods Concerto price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. The earphones are offered in Metallic Blue, Mystic Silver, Royal Champagne, and Space Black colour options. They are available for sale in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, the Mivi India website and select offline retail stores.

Mivi SuperPods Concerto Specifications, Features

The Mivi SuperPods Concerto have a metal unibody design with an hourglass stem and a glossy finish. The earphones come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and support Dolby Audio technology, that is said to offer users a theatre-like experience. They also support Mivi's 3D soundstage sound profile technology.

Mivi's newest TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well as the LDAC audio codec. The latter is said to provide users with a lossless high resolution audio transmission, that is expected to offer a clearer sound experience. They feature a quad-mic unit and support up to 35dB ANC including a Transparency Mode and call noise reduction features. The earphones support dual-device connectivity as well.

The Mivi SuperPods Concerto are said to offer a total battery life of up to 60 hours with the case, while the earphones are claimed to last for up to eight and a half hours on a single charge. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer over eight hours of playback time. The case, with the earphones, weighs 44g.

