Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App

Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App

Mivi says the AI-powered voice assistant will be an entirely “text and screen-free” experience.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2025 08:00 IST
Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi says the AI model was trained on thousands of audio samples in various accents, tones, and more

Highlights
  • Mivi AI comes with several pre-built avatars for different tasks
  • The Mivi Audio app will be required to access the AI assistant
  • The AI chatbot can be activated with the “Hi Mivi” activation phrase
Advertisement

Mivi, the Hyderabad-based consumer tech brand, shared more information about its soon-to-be-released Mivi AI voice assistant with Gadgets 360 recently. The company shed light on the workings of the AI model, text interface, freemium model, and training methods. Notably, the AI system is primarily a voice-based experience, and users can have conversations with various avatars, as well as ask queries, recipe suggestions, and even get a curated list of news headlines. Mivi AI is currently under development and is expected to be released soon.

Mivi AI Will Be Available to Users for Free

Based on the demo shared by the company, Mivi AI appears to be an AI-powered voice assistant that users can have conversations with as long as they have a compatible earbuds plugged in.

However, the company explained that two components are required before users can access the AI assistant. The first is the AIBuds — the upcoming earbuds from Mivi, which is currently the only device that supports the AI. The second is Mivi Audio, the company's companion app for mobile devices. The assistant will only work when a user has connected the AIBuds with the companion app.

The company also said that Mivi AI will be an entirely “text and screen-free” experience. This means the company is opting for a voice-based experience. However, this does not mean there is no text interface. Mivi said that the companion app will show a text interface, however, it is only aimed at storing conversations, and not to have conversations with the AI.

Another interesting piece of information shared by the company is that Mivi AI will be a free service, which means as long as users own a pair of compatible earbuds, they do not need to pay for anything else. However, the Hyderabad-based consumer tech brand is also planning a freemium model with the AI service. This means there will be an optional paid subscription, similar to Gemini and OpenAI, which will offer more premium features.

Finally, the company also explained details about the AI model and its training process. Notably, Mivi AI is an in-house AI model built from scratch by the company. It has been trained on thousands of custom datasets which include large number of audio samples in various accents, tones, and across different scenarios such as high background noise. Mivi says due to this, the AI model can easily pick audio from users even if they are in an outdoor or noisy area.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mivi AI, Mivi, AIBuds, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says
Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Confirmed to Launch in May
  3. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Feature a Total of Three Rear Cameras
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  7. Indian Telecom Operators Said to Hike Tariffs by the End of the Year
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Moto G86 Leaked Design Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Unit
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App
  2. Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  5. OpenAI Unveils Codex CLI, an Open-Source Agentic Coding Assistant That Can Operate Locally
  6. Google to Appeal Against Part of US Court's Decision in Monopoly Case
  7. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in May
  8. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Helps Confirm the First Solitary Black Hole
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro Rear Camera Unit Teased; Confirmed to Get a Telephoto Sensor
  10. Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by December 2025 As Part of Tariff Repair Efforts: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »