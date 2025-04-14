Technology News
Mivi Unveils Voice-Based AI Chatbot That Can Remember Past Conversations

Mivi AI is a cloud-based AI chatbot that can verbally answer user queries in real time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi says users can hold parallel conversations with different avatars and circle back whenever they want

Highlights
  • Mivi AI comes with several pre-built avatars for different tasks
  • The AI chatbot can be activated with the “Hi Mivi” activation phrase
  • Mivi also plans to launch new AIBuds that will support Mivi AI
Mivi, the Hyderabad-based consumer tech brand, unveiled Mivi AI, a voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, on Friday. The company said Mivi AI is currently under development but will soon be rolled out to users. It also teased AIBuds, likely the first earbuds that will offer Mivi AI functionality. The AI chatbot comes with pre-built custom avatars that are designed for specific tasks. The company said Mivi AI also comes with a Memory feature, and can remember certain information about the user.

Mivi AI and AIBuds Will Be Mivi's First Foray Into AI Technology

On its website, the consumer tech company unveiled Mivi AI and its features. The company also posted a demo video where the hosts showcased its capabilities. Essentially, Mivi AI is a two-way, voice-based AI chatbot that can have a real-time conversation with the user. The brand is also calling the new feature “human-like AI,” claiming the AI can speak in a natural manner, mimicking human-like intonation, pitch, and pauses.

The conversations a user has with chatbot are personalised using the Memory feature, also seen in major AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Mivi AI can remember certain information about the user from previous conversations and tailor its responses accordingly. There are five pre-built avatars — chef, guru, interviewer, news reporter, and wellness coach.

Each of the avatars comes with nuances, and with memory, and they can tailor responses to better suit the user. For instance, the chef can tweak recipes based on the user's spice tolerance, and the news reporter can personalise news headlines based on where the user is located. Additionally, the company claimed that users can hold parallel conversations with different avatars and circle back to any of them whenever they'd like.

While the company did not disclose if it built an AI model from scratch or is leveraging a third-party model for the feature, it did reveal that the Mivi AI was trained in-house “on thousands of voice samples in diverse accents, tones, and real-world conditions.”

Mivi AI is likely to be released first with AI Buds, which will carry a custom chipset that offers real-time inference while extending power efficiency. However, Mivi AI does not run on-device. The company said it needs to connect to the cloud for data processing once the user activates the chatbot with the phrase “hi Mivi.”

The company has not shed light on several aspects of this AI chatbot. It is unclear whether the companion app will be required to connect the earbuds with the cloud, if a text-based interface will also be available, and if access to Mivi AI will require a paid subscription. Mivi also did not reveal the source of the dataset used to train the AI model behind the chatbot.

Further reading: Mivi AI, Mivi, AIBuds, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
