  Motorola's Moto Buds 2 Plus Leaked Renders Reveal Updated Case Design, Colourways and Bose Partnership

Motorola's Moto Buds 2 Plus Leaked Renders Reveal Updated Case Design, Colourways and Bose Partnership

Motorola has yet to reveal the launch timeline for the Moto Buds 2 Plus as well as its anticipated specifications.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 10:58 IST
Motorola's Moto Buds 2 Plus Leaked Renders Reveal Updated Case Design, Colourways and Bose Partnership

Moto Buds+ earbuds (pictured) are placed horizontally inside the charging case

Highlights
  • Moto Buds 2 Plus shows vertical earbud storage in new case
  • Leak reveals white and dark blue Moto Buds 2 Plus colourways
  • Motorola keeps Sound by Bose branding on Moto Buds 2 Plus
Motorola appears to be preparing a new addition to its true wireless earbuds (TWS) lineup. The company launched the Moto Buds+ in April 2024 in select global markets, followed by an India release in May. Now, a fresh leak suggests a follow-up may be on the way. Renders shared online indicate Motorola could soon introduce the Moto Buds 2 Plus, with early images hinting at a revised charging case design and continued “Sound by Bose” branding, though official details remain unconfirmed.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Could Launch Soon, Renders Reveal Design

Leaked renders shared on X by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) appear to show the upcoming Moto Buds 2 Plus. The images depict stem-style true wireless earbuds with silicone ear tips, placed inside an oval, pebble-like charging case. The front of the case carries the Motorola batwing logo and the text “Sound by Bose,” suggesting Motorola is continuing its audio tuning partnership with Bose.

moto buds 2 plus evleaks inline Moto Buds 2 Plus

Moto Buds 2 Plus earbuds are expected to be placed vertically within the charging case
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

The leak also points to a change in case design compared to the Moto Buds+. The previous model used a horizontal layout, while the new renders show the earbuds stored upright in a vertical arrangement. The earbuds themselves look broadly similar to the earlier generation, with no major external redesign visible.

The Moto Buds 2 Plus appear in two colour options in the leak. One variant shows a white exterior with a pale blue interior. The other appears in dark blue, with a contrasting blue-grey interior lining. In both versions, the earbuds match the exterior colour of the case.

Motorola has not confirmed specifications or a launch timeline for the Moto Buds 2 Plus. Pricing has not been announced, though the Moto Buds+ launched in the premium segment at Rs. 9,999, and the follow-up is expected to remain in a similar range.

Moto Buds+ Features, Specifications

The Moto Buds+ earbuds have dual dynamic drivers, including an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. They support up to 46dB active noise cancellation and offer three modes, including Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. The earbuds carry “Sound by Bose” branding and include Dolby Head Tracking, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio certification, along with a triple microphone system with environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls.

Battery life on the Moto Buds+ is rated at up to 38 hours with the charging case, or up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to three hours of playback. The case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging, while offering an IPX4 rating, with the earbuds rated IP54. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.3 and have a combined weight of 42.8g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo K14 5G Listed on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site As Oppo K14x 5G India Launch Nears
Motorola's Moto Buds 2 Plus Leaked Renders Reveal Updated Case Design, Colourways and Bose Partnership
