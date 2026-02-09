Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G carries a dual rear camera setup
  • The new Galaxy F70e 5G is offered in two colourways
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G was launched in India by the South Korea-based tech giant on Monday. The new smartphone is the first handset in the new Galaxy F70 series. The handset will go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The Galaxy F70e 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. It boasts a leather finish rear panel, too. The new handset carries a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. On the front, it gets a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 14,499. The company is providing a Rs. 500 instant discount to customers as an introductory offer.

The new smartphone will go on sale in India on February 17 via Flipkart and the Samsung online store. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is offered in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. The tech giant promises six years of OS upgrades and security updates for the new smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen, which delivers up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, 260 ppi pixel density, and 16 million colours.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powered the new Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The smartphone maker claims that its latest handset managed to score about 6,23,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features an ARM Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The main camera on the back is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, placed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm in dimensions, while weighing about 199g.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
