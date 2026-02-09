Google's popular artificial intelligence (AI)-powered research and note-taking platform, NotebookLM, received a new feature recently. In November 2025, the team working on the product shipped a large number of features in a couple of weeks. Among them were infographics and slide decks. Focused on professionals and students who wanted to make presentations based on their notes, the tool used Nano Banana and Gemini to generate the desired output. The feature is customisable, but so far, the changes could only be made on the web client. NotebookLM is now bringing it to the mobile apps, too.

NotebookLM Brings Infographics, Slide Deck Customisation to Mobile App

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the new feature for the mobile app. Now, when a user opens a notebook and opens the tool menu to access the different features, they will see a new pencil icon next to Infographics and Slide Decks.

You can now customize your Infographics & Slide Decks in the @NotebookLM mobile app! 🥳



Tap the pencil icon to adjust the design, complexity, and narrative style of your outputs. From a business presentation to the perfect bedtime story, the possibilities are (nearly) endless! pic.twitter.com/7g4FiBh6m0 — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) February 6, 2026

Tapping the pencil icon opens a new customisation interface which allows users to personalise the output based on their stylistic preferences. The content itself cannot be changed, since it is based on the sources added to the notebook. For the Slide Deck, users can now select between Detailed Deck and Presenter Slides.

The Detailed Deck will generate a comprehensive deck with full text and details, and is designed for emails and personal reading. On the other hand, the Presenter Slides option generates visual slides with key talking points and is aimed at presenting in classrooms or office meetings. Users can also change the length of the slides and make any personalised requests using a prompt box given at the bottom of the page.

Similarly, mobile app users can also customise infographics and change their orientation, length, language, and more. However, currently, the “long” length is limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Separately, last week, the NotebookLM team also brought the video overviews feature to the mobile app in full screen. With this, users can now generate a video presentation of their sources, complete with a voiceover and visual slides, directly on their smartphones.