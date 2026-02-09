Technology News
English Edition
  Google's NotebookLM App Will Now Let You Customise Infographics and Slide Decks

Google’s NotebookLM App Will Now Let You Customise Infographics and Slide Decks

NotebookLM mobile app users can now change the design, complexity, and narrative styles of infographics and slide decks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 11:03 IST
Google’s NotebookLM App Will Now Let You Customise Infographics and Slide Decks

NotebookLM is offering some customisation options only to the paid subscribers

Highlights
  • Customisation can be added by tapping the pencil icon
  • NotebookLM added infographics and slide decks in November 2025
  • So far, NotebookLM allowed customisation only via the website
Google's popular artificial intelligence (AI)-powered research and note-taking platform, NotebookLM, received a new feature recently. In November 2025, the team working on the product shipped a large number of features in a couple of weeks. Among them were infographics and slide decks. Focused on professionals and students who wanted to make presentations based on their notes, the tool used Nano Banana and Gemini to generate the desired output. The feature is customisable, but so far, the changes could only be made on the web client. NotebookLM is now bringing it to the mobile apps, too.

NotebookLM Brings Infographics, Slide Deck Customisation to Mobile App

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the new feature for the mobile app. Now, when a user opens a notebook and opens the tool menu to access the different features, they will see a new pencil icon next to Infographics and Slide Decks.

Tapping the pencil icon opens a new customisation interface which allows users to personalise the output based on their stylistic preferences. The content itself cannot be changed, since it is based on the sources added to the notebook. For the Slide Deck, users can now select between Detailed Deck and Presenter Slides.

The Detailed Deck will generate a comprehensive deck with full text and details, and is designed for emails and personal reading. On the other hand, the Presenter Slides option generates visual slides with key talking points and is aimed at presenting in classrooms or office meetings. Users can also change the length of the slides and make any personalised requests using a prompt box given at the bottom of the page.

Similarly, mobile app users can also customise infographics and change their orientation, length, language, and more. However, currently, the “long” length is limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Separately, last week, the NotebookLM team also brought the video overviews feature to the mobile app in full screen. With this, users can now generate a video presentation of their sources, complete with a voiceover and visual slides, directly on their smartphones.

NotebookLM, Google, NotebookLM features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google’s NotebookLM App Will Now Let You Customise Infographics and Slide Decks
