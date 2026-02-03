Technology News
Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE's TDRA Certification Database

Multiple Motorola smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, have reportedly been approved by the UAE’s TDRA.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 19:17 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Database

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 70 will reportedly succeed last year's Razr 60 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 70 series will reportedly include two models
  • Motorola Razr 70 was spotted with the XT2657-8 model number
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Motorola Razr 60, with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, was launched in India in May 2025 as the latest foldable smartphone from the tech firm. While Motorola has yet to confirm the launch of the successor to the Razr 60, the purported Motorola Razr 70 has reportedly received regulatory approval in the UAE, hinting at an imminent unveiling in select global markets. Recently, a tipster claimed that various Motorola handsets, including the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Edge 70 Fusion, Moto G17, and Moto G67, have spotted on a certification database in the country. The specifications of these models remain under wraps.

Motorola Razr 70 Listed on the UAE's TDRA Database With XT2657-8 Model Number

In a post on X, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has shared a screenshot of the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database, revealing that the Motorola Razr 70, which has been listed with the XT2657-8 model number, has received regulatory approval in the country. This suggests that the smartphone could be launched by the tech firm in select global markets soon.

This comes soon after the tech blogger revealed that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Moto G17, Moto G67, and Moto G77, with the model numbers XT2605-2, XT2623-3, XT2655-1, XT2621-2, and XT2621-4, respectively, have been spotted on the UAE's TDRA database, hinting at an imminent arrival. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the launches of the models mentioned above. The listings do not reveal any other details, like the launch timeline, pricing, specifications, or features, about the phones.

The purported Motorola Razr 70 is expected to succeed the Razr 60, which was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Pantone Spring Bud colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Razr 70 might offer a few upgrades over its predecessor. To recap, the Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO foldable display on the inside, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It also features a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, powers the Motorola Razr 60. It also carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Moto G17, Moto G67, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Database
