The Oppo K14x 5G is scheduled to go official in India tomorrow (February 10), and there are indications that it could be joined by another handset soon. Another model in the Oppo K14 Series 5G has been listed on a certification website, revealing its moniker. While the China-based company has yet to confirm its plans to launch another model in the K14 lineup, the listing on the database indicates that its introduction may not be too far away.

Oppo K14 5G Bluetooth SIG Listing

An unannounced Oppo smartphone has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) website with model number CPH2869. It marks a notable step that typically signals a product is nearing release in the smartphone market. The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that the purported handset's moniker is Oppo K14 5G.

The Bluetooth SIG qualification, notably, is a mandatory certification for all products that use Bluetooth, carry the Bluetooth branding, and are destined for the market. It is said to ensure interoperability and compliance with specifications.

As is usually the case with such filings, the listing does not reveal detailed specifications or design changes. However, this is not the first time that a reference to the Oppo K14 5G has been discovered. The purported handset was previously listed on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The Oppo K14 5G is rumoured to arrive as the successor to the Oppo K13 5G.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

The Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo K13 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an IR blaster, and dual stereo speakers. It has IP65 dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo K13 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.