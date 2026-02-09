Technology News
Apple Said to Launch New iPad Models Soon With Upgraded Chips, Familiar Design

iPad Pro with Apple’s latest M5 chip was launched in India in October 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 11:18 IST
Apple Said to Launch New iPad Models Soon With Upgraded Chips, Familiar Design

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple refreshed the iPad Pro model (pictured) with the M5 chip in October 2025

Highlights
  • Upcoming iPad Mini could sport an OLED display
  • The standard iPad model might feature an A18 chipset
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of new models
Apple launched the iPad Pro with its latest M5 chipset in India in October 2025, along with a refreshed MacBook Pro with an M5 chip. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to be preparing to update iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air with new chipsets. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch the refreshed iPad lineups soon. While the new models might not ship with any significant design changes, the Cupertino company is said to equip this year's iPad Mini model with an upgraded display.

Upcoming iPad Models' Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that the Cupertino-tech giant will soon launch the refreshed iPad lineup, including the standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air models. He claims that the new iPad models might not ship with any design changes or other significant upgrades.

However, the tablets are said to get refreshed with “faster” chipsets. While the standard model might be powered by the A18 chip, the iPad Air is said to ship with Apple's M4 chip. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly equip the new iPad Mini model with an OLED touchscreen. The report added that the standard model will be launched with Apple Intelligence support, owing to the A18 chipset upgrade. The AI support is said to be a big part of Apple's marketing strategy for the tablet.

Apple's iPad models performed well during the holiday season, with their sales increasing 6 percent from the same period last year, according to the report. The tech giant reportedly “attributed much of the success” to the standard iPad model. The company is said to push the tablet to more enterprise customers.

It is worth noting that Apple has yet to confirm the launches of its updated iPad models. Hence, one should take the information given above with a pinch of salt.

This comes months after Apple launched the iPad Pro with the latest M5 chipset in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 99,990 for the 11-inch model, with Wi-Fi connectivity. The flagship iPad model is sold in the country in Space Black and Silver colour options.

To recap, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip features a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations sport a 9-core CPU with three performance cores. Lastly, the 1TB and 2TB options feature a 10-core CPU with four performance cores. It sports up to a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate), Adaptive Sync, True Tone, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Comments

Further reading: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad, iPad Air Launch, iPad Mini Launch, iPad Launch, iPad Air Specifications, iPad Mini Specifications, iPad Specifications, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Comment
