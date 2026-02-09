Technology News
Apple Testing Variable Aperture Lens, Upgraded Telephoto Camera for iPhone 18 Pro Models, Tipster Claims

The iPhone 18 Pro models could offer significantly improved image quality, courtesy of the inclusion of a variable aperture camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 12:00 IST
Apple Testing Variable Aperture Lens, Upgraded Telephoto Camera for iPhone 18 Pro Models, Tipster Claims

Apple upgraded the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models, without changing the aperture

Highlights
  • Apple is testing a variable aperture for the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera
  • Both Pro models may also gain a telephoto lens with a larger aperture
  • The upgrades could deliver better exposure control and depth of field
The iPhone 18 series has been rumoured to mark a shift in Apple's product lineup, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in September, while the vanilla iPhone 18 debuts in 2027. According to a tipster, the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing two major camera improvements for the next-generation iPhones, including a variable aperture for improved imaging. The iPhone 18 Pro models are also tipped to benefit from an upgraded telephoto camera.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Apple is testing a new primary camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The upgraded sensor is tipped to feature a variable aperture. In theory, it would allow the iPhone camera to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more control over the depth of field and exposure.

If true, it would make the iPhone 18 Pro models the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature this technology.

Several Android OEMs have already tried their hand at this technology. Samsung introduced a variable aperture for the main camera back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 series, but dropped it in the subsequent generations due to space constraints and rising costs.

In addition to the variable aperture, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also tipped to get an upgraded telephoto camera. Both handsets may debut a new telephoto unit with a larger aperture, potentially improving the background separation, light accumulation, and noise suppression.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro models have a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture. While the tech giant introduced upgraded cameras over the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, it retained the aperture size.

Both of these rumours are in line with previous leaks, which hinted towards notable camera upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In December 2024, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo opined that the purported handsets could offer significantly improved image quality, courtesy of the inclusion of a variable aperture camera.

At the time, BE Semiconductor (BESI) was believed to be the supplier of assembly equipment for aperture blades, a critical component of this upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

