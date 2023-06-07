Noise Buds Trance true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced under Rs. 1,000. The new affordable TWS headset from Indian brand Noise come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life. They are available in five colour shades namely Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple. The Noise Buds Trance are available for purchase from the official Noise website and via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Noise Buds Trance price, availability

Noise Buds Trance earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs. 999 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart. The true wireless earbuds have five colour options - Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple.

Noise Buds Trance will compete with Boult Audio AirBass Y1, and boAt Airdopes 111 in this range.

Noise Buds Trance specifications, features

The Noise Buds Trance earbuds come with a bean-like design and feature a 6mm driver with AAC support. For gaming, the earbuds offer a low latency mode of up to 40 ms while gaming. These earbuds also offer IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Additionally, the newly launched Noise Buds Trance support Bluetooth 5.3 version that offers a connectivity range of up to 10m. They also support Hyper sync for fast pairing. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge including the case. They also come with Instacharge technology, that can provide up to a 200-minute playtime with a 10-minute charge. There is also an LED charging indicator and USB Type-C port on the case.

