Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details

Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details

Noise Buds Trance have been launched in five colour shades namely Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 17:55 IST
Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds Trance earbuds are priced under Rs. 1,000

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Trance have an ultra-low latency (40ms) mode
  • The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Noise Buds Trance case comes with a USB Type-C port

Noise Buds Trance true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced under Rs. 1,000. The new affordable TWS headset from Indian brand Noise come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life. They are available in five colour shades namely Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple. The Noise Buds Trance are available for purchase from the official Noise website and via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Noise Buds Trance price, availability

Noise Buds Trance earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs. 999 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart. The true wireless earbuds have five colour options - Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple.

Noise Buds Trance will compete with Boult Audio AirBass Y1, and boAt Airdopes 111 in this range.

Noise Buds Trance specifications, features

The Noise Buds Trance earbuds come with a bean-like design and feature a 6mm driver with AAC support. For gaming, the earbuds offer a low latency mode of up to 40 ms while gaming. These earbuds also offer IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Additionally, the newly launched Noise Buds Trance support Bluetooth 5.3 version that offers a connectivity range of up to 10m. They also support Hyper sync for fast pairing. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge including the case. They also come with Instacharge technology, that can provide up to a 200-minute playtime with a 10-minute charge. There is also an LED charging indicator and USB Type-C port on the case. 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Buds Trance True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Buds Trance True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Buds Trance, Noise, Noise Buds Trance price, Noise Buds Trance features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO Switches Studios as BioWare Shifts Focus to Dragon Age, Mass Effect
Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Timeline Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. Google Pay Now Lets You Activate UPI Without a Debit Card Using Aadhaar
  5. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  6. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Be Sold in India Through Amazon: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  10. Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Come With Periscope Zoom Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 Surfaces on NBTC, BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  2. Redmi 12 4G Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video; MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Tipped
  3. Google Searches for Crypto-Related Keywords Fall to Lowest Point in 29 Months: Details
  4. Google Tensor G3 Leaked Benchmark Scores Suggest Pixel 8 Might Be Slower Than Nothing Phone 2
  5. Noise Buds Trance TWS With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: All Details
  6. Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO Switches Studios as BioWare Shifts Focus to Dragon Age, Mass Effect
  7. 6.1 Percent Indians Are Optimistic About Generative AI Tools: Survey
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Come With Dust Resistance Rating
  9. Government Approves $11 Billion Revival Plan for BSNL to help deploy 4G, 5G
  10. Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch Date Set for June 13, Availability Confirmed: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.