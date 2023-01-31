Noise Buds VS102 Pro wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,799. The new true wireless earbuds from Indian brand Noise come with an in-ear form factor, Bluetooth version 5.3 connectivity support, a Quad Mic setup, ANC, and more. The earbuds also have a claimed battery life of up to 40 hours of playtime. It is available in four colourways — Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green, and Glacier Blue. The Noise Buds VS102 Pro also feature on-ear touch controls.

Noise Buds VS102 Pro price, availability

The Noise Buds VS102 Pro earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs. 1,799 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart. The wireless earbuds have four colour options - Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green, and Glacier Blue.

Noise Buds VS102 Pro specifications, features

The Noise Buds VS102 Pro earbuds feature Quad Mics with active noise cancellation (ANC) for up to 25dB as well as environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The wearables come with an in-ear form factor and on-ear touch controls that let users enable ANC, transparency, gaming mode, adjust volume, and control music, call, as well as access Siri and Google Assistant. It also features hands-free calling. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Noise Buds VS102 Pro earbuds utilises 11mm speaker drivers and also come with an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 with 10metres of wireless range. Noise claims the earbuds can offer up to six hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 34 hours with the charging case. An Instacharge feature will let users charge the earbuds for 10 minutes for up to 150 minutes of playtime

The Noise Buds VS102 Pro earbuds weigh four grams each, and the charging case weighs around 34 grams. The case has a dimension of 57.5 x 52 x 26mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.