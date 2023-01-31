Technology News
OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

The flat side frame of the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature an alert slider.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 January 2023 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The phone was reported to be tested in India earlier this month
  • It was also reportedly spotted on the OnePlus India website last year

OnePlus Nord 3 has been appearing in reports and leaks over the past few months. Earlier this month, it was reported that the OnePlus Nord 3 was being tested in India. It was also reportedly spotted on the official OnePlus India website last year. The handset was previously reported to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. In a new leak, however, a few different specifications have come to light. The upcoming OnePlus handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, the new leak says.

According to a tweet from tipster Shishir (@ShishirShelke1), the OnePlus Nord 3 will run OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, according to the leak.

The tweet added that the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. A previous report had suggested that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In the optics section, the Nord 3 will likely sport a triple rear camera unit, as per the recent leak. The older report had tipped that the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The same report had suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 could come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nord 2 offered 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants, paired with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. No new information on storage was available in the new leak.

The new leak suggests that the upcoming Nord device will pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery and also support 100W fast charging. The flat side frame of the smartphone is expected to feature the alert slider, which helps switch among three preset modes - ring (bottom position), vibrate (middle), and silent (top).

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
