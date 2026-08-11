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  • Noise Clutch HP P01 Gaming Headphone Launched in India With 50mm Driver, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

Noise Clutch HP-P01 Gaming Headphone Launched in India With 50mm Driver, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

Weighing about 300±5g, the Noise Clutch HP-P01 headset features a full-metal frame and fabric-covered ear cushions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 17:41 IST
Noise Clutch HP-P01 Gaming Headphone Launched in India With 50mm Driver, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Clutch HP-P01 offers seven RGB lighting modes and on-ear controls

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Highlights
  • Noise Clutch HP-P01 gaming headset offers 24ms wireless latency
  • The headphones has a 50mm dynamic driver, detachable cardioid microphone
  • The Noise Clutch HP-P01 includes a detachable cardioid boom microphone
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Noise has entered the gaming audio segment in India with the Clutch HP-P01, its first dedicated gaming headphone under the new Clutch range. The headset is aimed at gamers using mobile devices, PCs and consoles, and features a 50mm driver, 24ms low-latency wireless connectivity and a detachable boom microphone. It also offers 7.1 virtual surround sound, RGB lighting and up to 40 hours of battery life. The latest gaming headset from Noise is now available for pre-booking in the country ahead of its launch later this month.

Noise Clutch HP-P01 Price in India, Availability

The Noise Clutch HP-P01 is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India and is available for pre-booking exclusively through Noise's website. It will be offered in Black/Red, Purple/Gold and Grey/Green colourways, with deliveries expected to begin around August 27.

Noise also plans to expand the Clutch range with more gaming audio products through 2026.

Noise Clutch HP-P01 Features, Specifications

The Noise Clutch HP-P01 uses a 50mm dynamic driver with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response. It has an impedance of 32ohms with a tolerance of ±15 per cent and a sensitivity rating of 120 ±2dB. The headset supports stereo and toggleable 7.1 virtual surround sound. For voice communication, the headphones come with a detachable cardioid boom microphone. It has a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and a sensitivity of -35 ±2dB. An on-ear control allows users to mute the microphone.

Noise's Clutch HP-P01 offers 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 6.0 and 3.5mm wired connectivity across four connection modes. It has a claimed wireless latency of 24ms and is compatible with PCs and laptops, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The Noise Clutch HP-P01 packs a 600mAh battery that offers up to 40 hours of playback with RGB lighting off and up to 20 hours with the lighting enabled. It takes around two hours to charge via USB Type-C.

Weighing about 300±5g, the Noise Clutch HP-P01 headset features a full-metal frame and fabric-covered ear cushions. Noise says it has undergone drop, tumble and vibration tests, while the headband, sliders and clamp have been tested for durability. The headset also offers seven RGB lighting modes and on-ear controls, along with its detachable microphone.

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Further reading: Noise Clutch HP P01, Noise Clutch HP P01 Price in India, Noise Clutch HP P01 India Launch, Noise Clutch HP P01 Features, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Noise Clutch HP-P01 Gaming Headphone Launched in India With 50mm Driver, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features
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