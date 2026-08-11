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Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Has Reportedly Sold Over 300,000 Copies Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day Released

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reportedly reached 1 million daily active users over the weekend for the first time since its launch week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2026 17:35 IST
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Has Reportedly Sold Over 300,000 Copies Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day Released

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games added the Spider-Man suit from Brand New Day to Marvel's Spider-Man 2

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Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit $1.67 billion at the global box office
  • Spider-Man 2 released on PS5 in 2023 and was ported to PC in 2025
  • Brand New Day released in cinemas on July 31
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Spider-Man is the flavour of the month. Following the blockbuster theatrical success of Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game has seen a surge of new players. According to data from games market research firm Alinea Analytics, the game has sold 316,000 copies since Brand New Day released in cinemas worldwide on July 31.

The roaring success of the Marvel film has lifted sales of Spider-Man 2 on both PS5 and PC, according to Alinea's data. The action-adventure superhero title, which released exclusively on PS5 in 2023 and was ported to PC in 2025, has reportedly generated more than $11 million on PlayStation and Steam combined in under two weeks.

In addition to the 316,000 copies sold on PC and PS5, 274,000 players logged into the game via PlayStation Plus, the firm's data showed. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue earlier this year and is available to all PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members at no additional cost.

Notably, about 20 percent of the PS5 Spider-Man 2 copies sold since the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are physical, as per Alinea's data.

Spider-Man 2 Hits 1 Million Daily Active Users

The sales boost has pushed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 past a whopping 18.2 million copies sold on PS5 and PC, according to the firm's estimates. The title has reportedly generated over $1.2 billion across both platforms.

The put the impact of the release of Brand New Day on the game in perspective, Spider-Man 2 reportedly reached 1 million daily active users over the weekend for the first time since its launch week in October 2023.

Sony also seems to have capitalised on the synergy between the Spider-Man film and the Spider-Man game. Right now, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is 50 percent off on PlayStation Store in India and is available for Rs. 2,499. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is also available at a discounted price.

Additionally, in the lead up to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insomniac Games released an update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, adding two new Spidey suits for Peter Parker, including the ‘Fresh Start' suit worn by Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the new film.

Brand New Day has swung to historic blockbuster status at the global box office. The new film, produced by Sony's Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, has become the second-fastest film to cross $1 billion globally, behind only Avengers: Endgame. Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and led by stars like Holland, Zendeya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, has reached $1.67 billion at the global box office and has its eyes firmly set on the $2 billion-mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records in India, as well. In less than two weeks of its release, it has now become the biggest Hollywood release of all time in the country, grossing over Rs. 500 crore. Brand New Day is currently playing in theatres globally.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

  • Release Date 30 July 2026
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando
  • Director
    Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Rachel O'Connor, Louis D'Esposito, Avi Arad
Comments

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Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Brand New Day, Marvels Spider Man 2, Sony, PS5, Steam, Marvel, Spider Man 2, PC, Insomniac Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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