Spider-Man is the flavour of the month. Following the blockbuster theatrical success of Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game has seen a surge of new players. According to data from games market research firm Alinea Analytics, the game has sold 316,000 copies since Brand New Day released in cinemas worldwide on July 31.

The roaring success of the Marvel film has lifted sales of Spider-Man 2 on both PS5 and PC, according to Alinea's data. The action-adventure superhero title, which released exclusively on PS5 in 2023 and was ported to PC in 2025, has reportedly generated more than $11 million on PlayStation and Steam combined in under two weeks.

In addition to the 316,000 copies sold on PC and PS5, 274,000 players logged into the game via PlayStation Plus, the firm's data showed. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue earlier this year and is available to all PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members at no additional cost.

Notably, about 20 percent of the PS5 Spider-Man 2 copies sold since the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are physical, as per Alinea's data.

Spider-Man 2 Hits 1 Million Daily Active Users

The sales boost has pushed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 past a whopping 18.2 million copies sold on PS5 and PC, according to the firm's estimates. The title has reportedly generated over $1.2 billion across both platforms.

The put the impact of the release of Brand New Day on the game in perspective, Spider-Man 2 reportedly reached 1 million daily active users over the weekend for the first time since its launch week in October 2023.

Sony also seems to have capitalised on the synergy between the Spider-Man film and the Spider-Man game. Right now, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is 50 percent off on PlayStation Store in India and is available for Rs. 2,499. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is also available at a discounted price.

It's a Brand New Day for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕷️



Get TWO NEW SUITS for Peter Parker in today's update, including the Fresh Start and the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls suits.



v1.005.000 also adds support for Enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro and Power Saver mode! #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/ln63ra7DeW — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2026

Additionally, in the lead up to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insomniac Games released an update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, adding two new Spidey suits for Peter Parker, including the ‘Fresh Start' suit worn by Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the new film.

Brand New Day has swung to historic blockbuster status at the global box office. The new film, produced by Sony's Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, has become the second-fastest film to cross $1 billion globally, behind only Avengers: Endgame. Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and led by stars like Holland, Zendeya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, has reached $1.67 billion at the global box office and has its eyes firmly set on the $2 billion-mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records in India, as well. In less than two weeks of its release, it has now become the biggest Hollywood release of all time in the country, grossing over Rs. 500 crore. Brand New Day is currently playing in theatres globally.