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  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000 From Razer, HyperX and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000 From Razer, HyperX and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering an instant bank discount of up to 10 percent.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 17:23 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000 From Razer, HyperX and More

Photo Credit: HyperX

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering discounts on HyperX gaming headsets

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers cashback and EMI options
  • You can save up to Rs. 7,000 on a new HyperX gaming headset
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started late last week, and there are still plenty of deals that you can get your hands on. Commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which is celebrated on August 15, this year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering discounts on a number of electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home appliances. Similarly, you can grab different gaming peripherals, like gaming headsets, monitors, keyboards, and mice, at relatively low prices from brands like Ant Esports, HyperX, Razer, Cosmic Byte, Boat, and more. Along with direct price cuts, the company is also offering bank discounts and cashbacks to customers.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000

If you are in the market for a new pair of gaming headsets under Rs. 10,000 from one of the reputable brands mentioned above, you can grab one at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. For reference, you can get the Razer Barracuda X at a relatively low price of Rs. 7,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 14,999, resulting in a discount of about Rs. 7,000. Similarly, the HyperX Cloud III wireless headphones can be purchased at Rs. 9,476, coming down from their regular price of Rs. 11,428. You can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions.

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We have curated a list of the best deals on gaming headphones under Rs. 10,000 that you can grab during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Razer BlackShark V2 X Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,599 Buy Now
Razer Barracuda X Rs. 14,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud III Wireless Rs. 11,428 Rs. 9,476 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud III Wired Rs. 11,037 Rs. 6,683 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud II Wired Rs. 12,987 Rs. 4,987 Buy Now
Cosmic Byte GS430 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 899 Buy Now
Ant Esports H520W Rs. 2,999 Rs. 788 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 650 Pro Rs. 8,990 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Rs. 7,990 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
Zebronics Havoc Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, HyperX, Razer, Boat, Cosmic Byte, Zebronics, Ant Esports
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000 From Razer, HyperX and More
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