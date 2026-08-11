Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started late last week, and there are still plenty of deals that you can get your hands on. Commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which is celebrated on August 15, this year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering discounts on a number of electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home appliances. Similarly, you can grab different gaming peripherals, like gaming headsets, monitors, keyboards, and mice, at relatively low prices from brands like Ant Esports, HyperX, Razer, Cosmic Byte, Boat, and more. Along with direct price cuts, the company is also offering bank discounts and cashbacks to customers.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000

If you are in the market for a new pair of gaming headsets under Rs. 10,000 from one of the reputable brands mentioned above, you can grab one at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. For reference, you can get the Razer Barracuda X at a relatively low price of Rs. 7,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 14,999, resulting in a discount of about Rs. 7,000. Similarly, the HyperX Cloud III wireless headphones can be purchased at Rs. 9,476, coming down from their regular price of Rs. 11,428. You can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions.

We have curated a list of the best deals on gaming headphones under Rs. 10,000 that you can grab during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 10,000

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