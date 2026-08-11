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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart Water Purifiers

Prime members can also get access to other offers, including coupon discounts on select products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 18:42 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart Water Purifiers

Aquaguard Blaze is available for Rs. 19,997

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Highlights
  • Aquaguard Marvel NXT costs Rs. 9,999 during the sale
  • Kent Grand gets a discounted price of Rs. 11,899
  • Select models offer additional HDFC Bank discounts
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has been live in India since August 7, bringing discounts across electronics, home appliances and other products. If you're planning to replace your water purifier, the ongoing sale includes several options from brands such as Aquaguard, Pureit, Livpure and Kent at reduced prices. The selection spans different budgets, with prices starting below Rs. 7,000 and going up to around Rs. 20,000, while additional bank, coupon and exchange offers can bring the cost down further.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smart Water Purifier Deals

The sale includes several offers on water purifiers, with select listings carrying an additional 10 percent discount on eligible HDFC Bank cards. Prime members can also get access to other offers, including coupon discounts on select products. Exchange benefits are available on some listings as well, while no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 59 per day on eligible purchases.

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient is the most expensive option in this selection at Rs. 19,997, compared to its listed price of Rs. 37,000. The Livpure Zinger Copper Hot follows at Rs. 13,990, while the Kent Grand RO Water Purifier is available for Rs. 11,899. Both listings also show an additional 10 percent discount on eligible HDFC Bank cards.

For shoppers looking at more affordable options, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper is priced at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 23,000. The Livpure Glo Star Copper and Aquaguard Delight NXT WS are both available for Rs. 8,999, while the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT costs Rs. 7,999. These models also carry additional HDFC Bank discounts as shown in their respective listings.

The Pureit Wave Prime brings the lowest listed price among the deals shown at Rs. 6,974, down from Rs. 11,999. An available coupon reduces the payable amount to Rs. 6,764.78. Its listing also carries an Amazon's Choice tag and mentions up to 45 percent savings.

We've also already compiled our picks of the best deals on other home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. Shoppers can find offers across categories such as air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and other home appliances, making the sale worth checking out if you're planning a larger upgrade for your home.

Best Smart Water Purifier Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient Rs. 37,000 Rs. 19,997 Buy Here
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot Rs. 29,999 Rs. 13,990 Buy Here
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier Rs. 19,500 Rs. 11,899 Buy Here
Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper Rs. 23,000 Rs. 9,999 Buy Here
Livpure Glo Star Copper Rs. 17,490 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Aquaguard Delight NXT WS Rs. 18,000 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Rs. 14,000 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
Pureit Wave Prime Rs. 11,999 Rs. 6,974 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, water purifier deals, smart water purifier, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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