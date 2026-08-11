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  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Dimensity 9500M, 9,100mAh Battery Tipped

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Dimensity 9500M, 9,100mAh Battery Tipped

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is confirmed to go on sale in China in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) shades.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 16:09 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Dimensity 9500M, 9,100mAh Battery Tipped

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra might feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra might feature up to 16GB of RAM
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is currently available for pre-order
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched next week
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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China next week, along with the iQOO Z11S, which the Vivo sub-brand recently announced. The upcoming smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's website. It is confirmed to go on sale in China in three colourways. The company recently announced that the phone will be equipped with a 9,100mAh battery. It will also boast a 2K resolution flat display on the front. A week before its unveiling in the country, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has been listed on a telecom website in China, revealing its full specifications and features list.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

The soon-to-be-launched iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has been listed on the China Telecom website with the model number V2573A. According to the listing, the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with an unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset with the model number MT6993M. The handset is listed with a 6.83-inch display.

It could be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. On top of this, the China Telecom listing suggests that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Moreover, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. The handset might measure 163.42x75.88x8.6mm in terms of dimensions and weigh 225g. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has been listed to ship with Android 16, which could be paired with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6. The tech firm might ship a charging adapter, a protective case, and a charging cable, along with the phone, inside the retail box, as per the listing.

We already know that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched in China on August 18 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is confirmed to go on sale in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will also be equipped with a 9,100mAh battery and a 2K resolution display.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, iQOO, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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