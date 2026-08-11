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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Under Rs. 3,000

Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI options to purchase their preferred TWS earbuds without having to pay the full price upfront.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 18:09 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Under Rs. 3,000

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are well priced in India for the features and sound quality they offer

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Highlights
  • TWS earbuds are available for under Rs. 3,000 during the sale
  • Buyers get a 10 percent instant discount using select HDFC Bank cards
  • Amazon Pay Later provides a convenient Pay-in-3 interest-free option
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With Independence Day on the horizon, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale in India brings discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, and other benefits to purchase the products from their wishlist at considerably lower prices than the usual market rates. If you've been looking for a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds without burning a hole in your pocket, then the sale event brings lucrative deals on options from Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus and more, priced under Rs. 3,000.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, Other Benefits

Apart from direct price cuts, the Amazon sale brings additional payment offers that can reduce the effective price of eligible products. For example, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 with select HDFC Bank cards, subject to the applicable terms. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later offers a Pay-in-3 interest-free option on eligible purchases.

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Lastly, shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI options to purchase their preferred TWS earbuds without having to pay the full price upfront.

Amazon Sale: Best TWS Deals Under Rs. 3,000

One of the most notable offers during the sale period is on the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+. The TWS earphones are available for Rs. 2,999, down from their usual listed price of Rs. 3,999. They feature 12.4mm drivers, 32dB active noise cancellation, up to 43 hours of total playback, Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55-rated protection.

In Gadgets 360's review, we found the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ to offer decent sound with heavy bass and great battery life, all packed into a lightweight, comfortable package.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Oppo Enco Bud 3 Pro+ Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
CMF by Nothing Buds 2 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Here
Boat Nirvana Crown Rs. 9,990 Rs. 2,599 Buy Here
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Here
Noise Alt Buds S Rs. 1,899 Rs. 1,499 Buy Here
GoBoult Mustang Torq Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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