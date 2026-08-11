Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on TWS Under Rs. 3,000

With Independence Day on the horizon, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale in India brings discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, and other benefits to purchase the products from their wishlist at considerably lower prices than the usual market rates. If you've been looking for a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds without burning a hole in your pocket, then the sale event brings lucrative deals on options from Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus and more, priced under Rs. 3,000.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, Other Benefits

Apart from direct price cuts, the Amazon sale brings additional payment offers that can reduce the effective price of eligible products. For example, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 with select HDFC Bank cards, subject to the applicable terms. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later offers a Pay-in-3 interest-free option on eligible purchases.

Lastly, shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI options to purchase their preferred TWS earbuds without having to pay the full price upfront.

Amazon Sale: Best TWS Deals Under Rs. 3,000

One of the most notable offers during the sale period is on the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+. The TWS earphones are available for Rs. 2,999, down from their usual listed price of Rs. 3,999. They feature 12.4mm drivers, 32dB active noise cancellation, up to 43 hours of total playback, Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55-rated protection.

In Gadgets 360's review, we found the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ to offer decent sound with heavy bass and great battery life, all packed into a lightweight, comfortable package.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.