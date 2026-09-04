Noise has announced the Master Buds Open truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at IFA 2026 in Berlin today. The latest audio product from the Indian lifestyle brand comes with Sound by Bose Technology. The launch of Noise Master Buds Open marks the brand's expansion into the global open-ear audio segment and premium Master Series portfolio. The company already sell several in-ear, open-ear, and over-ear audio products in India.

Noise Master Buds Open Availability

The brand confirmed that the Noise Master Buds Open will be available in India later this month. It will go on sale through leading retail stores, major e-commerce platforms and Noise's official website. Noise has not announced the earphone's price or detailed specifications.

Noise Master Buds Features, Specifications

Noise Master Buds Open has an open-ear form factor that lets users listen to audio without completely blocking their ears. It is confirmed to be a premium offering, and it is designed for users who like to stay aware of their surroundings during calls or while listening to music.

The brand has also teased the design of Noise Master Buds Open at the event, showing it in black, bronze and gold colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact shade names. The earbuds appear to have a stem-like body with a circular acoustic section positioned near the ear, with a metallic texture on the top. The Noise branding and 'Sound by Bose' logo are engraved on the outer section of the earbuds.

Noise's Master Buds series already includes the Master Buds and Master Buds 2 models, and they both offer Sound by Bose technology. The Master Buds 2 earphones were launched in India in February this year with a price of Rs. 7,999. It has an IPX5-rated build and spatial audio support. It has dual connectivity and head gesture controls. They are compatible with the Noise Audio app. It supports up to 51dB ANC and has a six-mic ENC system.