Technology News
English Edition

IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled

Noise Master Buds Open will be available in India starting late September 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 18:32 IST
IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise's Master Buds series already includes the Master Buds and Master Buds 2 models

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Noise Master Buds Open has an open-ear form factor
  • Noise has not announced the earphone's price or detailed specifications
  • The brand has also teased the design of Noise Master Buds Open
Advertisement

Noise has announced the Master Buds Open truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at IFA 2026 in Berlin today. The latest audio product from the Indian lifestyle brand comes with Sound by Bose Technology. The launch of Noise Master Buds Open marks the brand's expansion into the global open-ear audio segment and premium Master Series portfolio. The company already sell several in-ear, open-ear, and over-ear audio products in India.

Noise Master Buds Open Availability

The brand confirmed that the Noise Master Buds Open will be available in India later this month. It will go on sale through leading retail stores, major e-commerce platforms and Noise's official website. Noise has not announced the earphone's price or detailed specifications.

Noise Master Buds Features, Specifications 

Noise Master Buds Open has an open-ear form factor that lets users listen to audio without completely blocking their ears. It is confirmed to be a premium offering, and it is designed for users who like to stay aware of their surroundings during calls or while listening to music.

The brand has also teased the design of Noise Master Buds Open at the event, showing it in black, bronze and gold colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact shade names. The earbuds appear to have a stem-like body with a circular acoustic section positioned near the ear, with a metallic texture on the top. The Noise branding and 'Sound by Bose' logo are engraved on the outer section of the earbuds.

Noise's Master Buds series already includes the Master Buds and Master Buds 2 models, and they both offer Sound by Bose technology. The Master Buds 2 earphones were launched in India in February this year with a price of Rs. 7,999. It has an IPX5-rated build and spatial audio support. It has dual connectivity and head gesture controls. They are compatible with the Noise Audio app. It supports up to 51dB ANC and has a six-mic ENC system.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Master Buds Open, Noise, Noise Master Buds, Noise Master Buds Open Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts
IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alienware 15 Arrives on Flipkart: Is This the Ultimate Mid-Range Gaming Powerhouse?
  2. Lenovo Unveiled New IdeaPad, Yoga and ThinkBook Laptops
  3. Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition Unveiled
  4. Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W to Launch in India On This Day
  5. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active With a 1.47-Inch Screen Debuts: See Price
  6. Oppo A7 Pro Confirmed to Launch on This Date: See Features, Design
  7. Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Now on Sale: Price, Features
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Lenovo Unveiled New IdeaPad, Yoga and ThinkBook Laptops
  2. IFA 2026: Nvidia RTX Spark PCs, Local AI Tools Announced With October Launch Planned
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users
  4. Luna Band Now Available Globally: Check Price in India, Specifications and Features
  5. Pocket Bitcoin Data Breach Exposes Personal and Financial Information of 5,411 Customers
  6. Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Features and More
  7. IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled
  8. Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts
  9. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Seems Imminent as Phones Appear on Certification Site
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »