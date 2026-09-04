Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W will launch in India later this month, giving the company a new high-output charging accessory in its portfolio. The upcoming model combines a 20,000mAh battery with support for up to 165W output and a built-in USB Type-C cable. It also features a digital colour display, dual-device charging and multiple charging protocols. The power bank follows the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W, which launched in the country in July with a lower charging output.

Xiaomi Confirms Power Bank 20000mAh 165W India Launch

Xiaomi said in an X post that the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W will launch in India on September 8. The company's dedicated India microsite has gone live with details about the upcoming power bank. It packs a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 165W output, including 120W and 45W power delivery when charging two devices at the same time. Xiaomi says it can provide more than 50 percent laptop power in 30 minutes under its stated testing conditions.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W features a built-in braided USB Type-C cable and a colour digital display. The screen shows the remaining battery level, charging status, power output and charging or discharging time.

It supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 with PPS, along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.5, Quick Charge 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0. Xiaomi also lists adaptive power adjustment and temperature management, with compatibility across smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds and other USB-powered devices.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W has a rated energy of 76Wh and includes 12 layers of protection. Its charging and discharging temperatures are regulated to improve stability, while the rated capacity keeps it within the commonly accepted limit for portable batteries carried on commercial flights.

The upcoming model follows the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W, which launched in India in July at Rs. 3,499. The earlier model offers up to 67W output and 65W input, along with a built-in USB Type-C cable, a dedicated USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously and supports PD 3.0 PPS, QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A charging protocols.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.