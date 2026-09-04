Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition has been launched as the first smartphone collaboration between Tecno and Tonino Lamborghini. The new phone has a Tonino Lamborghini design language in a black-and-red palette. The phone features Pulse Line on the rear panel and a Tonino Lamborghini logo. The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC. It has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Price and availability details of the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition are currently under wraps. The new model offers hardware features similar to those of the Pova 8 Pro 5G, which was released in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 49,999.

As mentioned, Tecno has designed the Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition in collaboration with the Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini. It is offered in a Tonino Lamborghini Black shade with a black-and-red palette and a hexagon pattern. In the centre of the rear panel is a Pulse Line and an internal mirror structure to reflect the light. The Tonino Lamborghini logo is placed on the rear in a premium metallic finish. A customised 'L' signature is placed on the Alive Matrix Display.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition Specifications

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition runs on HiOS 16, based on Android 16, and it is confirmed to receive two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch (2,644x1,208 pixels) HyperLux AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 429ppi pixel density. The screen has a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. With the RAM expansion feature, the memory can be expanded up to 24GB.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition

Photo Credit: Tecno

For optics, the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition features a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear camera island features an Alive Matrix Display with customisation options. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options available on the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, G-sensor, e-compass, infrared remote control and gyroscope. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition has a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures 162.48 x 77.27 x 7.39 mm and weighs 189g.