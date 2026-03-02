Open-ear earbuds are gaining traction in India as more users seek audio gear that balances comfort with awareness. Unlike in-ear models that sit inside the ear canal, these earbuds rest outside the ear, helping users remain alert to ambient sounds. This makes them suitable for outdoor workouts, commuting, office use, and extended listening sessions. Brands now offer a range of options across price segments, combining open designs with modern features such as spatial audio, low-latency modes, and long battery life.

Best Open Earbuds in India

Options now span multiple price segments, from the Boat Airdopes Loop and Noise Air Clips to the Realme Buds Clip, Nothing Ear Open, and Sony LinkBuds Open.

Boat Airdopes Loop

The Boat Airdopes Loop features a clip-on open-ear design with Air Conduction technology. It comes with 12mm drivers tuned with boAt Signature Sound and supports Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. Users can switch between Signature Mode and Private Mode for different audio preferences. The earbuds offer BEAST Mode with 40ms low latency for gaming and include quad microphones with ENx technology for clearer calls.

They pack a 480mAh charging case and 50mAh batteries in each earbud, with up to 50 hours of claimed playback. A 10-minute charge delivers up to 200 minutes of claimed playtime. The earbuds also support IWP instant pairing, voice assistants, and carry an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm

Bluetooth: v5.3

EQ Modes: Signature, Private

Gaming: BEAST Mode, 40ms latency

Microphones: Quad mics with ENx

Battery: 480mAh case, 50mAh each bud

Playback: Up to 50 hours

Fast Charge: 10 min = 200 min playback

Pairing: IWP Technology

Extras: Voice assistant, IPX4 rating

Boat Airdopes Loop Price in India

The Boat Airdopes Loop are priced in India at Rs. 1,799 and are sold in Cool Grey, Lavender Mint and Pearl White shades.

Noise Air Clips

The Noise Air Clips feature an Open Beam C-shaped silicon hook design that sits like an ear cuff with the speaker directed towards the ear canal. They use AirWave air conduction technology and include 12mm drivers. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity. They offer touch controls and carry an IPX5 splash resistance rating.

Noise claims up to 40 hours of total battery life with the USB Type-C charging case. A full charge takes up to 120 minutes, while a 10-minute charge provides up to 150 minutes of claimed playback. Each earbud measures 46 x 54 x 28mm and weighs 5.4g.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm

Bluetooth: 5.4

Connectivity: Dual device pairing

Controls: Touch sensors

Water Resistance: IPX5

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours (claimed)

Charging: USB Type-C, 120 min full charge

Fast Charge: 10 min = 150 min playback (claimed)

Dimensions: 46 x 54 x 28mm

Weight: 5.4g per earbud

Noise Air Clips Price in India

Currently, the Noise Air Clips are listed in India at Rs. 1,999 in Pearl Black, Pearl Purple, and Pearl White colourways.

Realme Buds Clip

The Realme Buds Clip feature 11mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers with bass boost powered by the NextBass algorithm. They support 3D spatial audio and directional sound to reduce audio leakage. The earbuds include dual microphones with AI noise cancellation and wind reduction for calls.

They support Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device connectivity, Microsoft Swift Pair, and up to 45ms low latency. The AI Translator feature supports real-time translation in over 30 languages. Realme claims up to seven hours of playback per charge and up to 36 hours with the 530mAh charging case, while each earbud has a 45mAh battery.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm dual-magnet dynamic

Audio: NextBass bass boost, 3D spatial, directional sound

Microphones: Dual mics with AI noise cancellation and wind reduction

Bluetooth: 5.3 (SBC, AAC)

Connectivity: Dual-device, Microsoft Swift Pair

Low Latency: Up to 45ms

AI Feature: Real-time AI Translator (30+ languages)

Battery: 45mAh each bud, 530mAh case

Playback: Up to 7 hours, 36 hours total (claimed)

Charging: USB Type-C

Water Resistance: IP55

Weight: 5.3g per earbud

Realme Buds Clip Price in India

The Realme Buds Clip can currently be bought at Rs. 5,799 in India. They are offered in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold finishes.

Nothing Ear Open

The Nothing Ear Open feature an open-ear design with a curved hook and transparent stem, and pack a 14.2mm dynamic driver. They support Bluetooth 5.3 with AAC and SBC codecs, dual-device pairing, Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair. Pinch controls and EQ settings are available via the Nothing X app, and ChatGPT integration works with Nothing phones. The earbuds include AI Clear Voice, carry an IP54 rating, and do not support ANC.

Each bud has a 64mAh battery, and the case packs 635mAh with USB Type-C charging. They are claimed to offer up to eight hours of music playback, up to 30 hours with the case, and up to two hours of listening from a 10-minute charge.

Key Specifications

Driver: 14.2mm dynamic

App: Nothing X

AI: ChatGPT, Clear Voice

Bluetooth: 5.3 (AAC, SBC)

Connectivity: Dual device, Swift/Fast Pair

Latency: <120ms (claimed)

ANC: No

Rating: IP54

Battery: 64mAh buds, 635mAh case

Playback: 8h; 30h total (claimed)

Fast Charge: 10 min = 2h (claimed)

Charging: USB-C

Weight: 8.1g bud, 63.8g case

Nothing Ear Open Price in India

The Nothing Ear Open is currently available at Rs. 9,999 in India via Flipkart in a single White variant.

Sony LinkBuds Open

The Sony LinkBuds Open feature an open-ear design with Air Fitting Supporters for a secure fit and are equipped with 11mm ring-shaped neodymium drivers. They run on Sony's V2 Integrated Processor and support DSEE, AI-based call noise processing, and Adaptive Volume Control. The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with SBC, AAC, and LC3 codecs, along with multipoint pairing.

They carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Battery life is claimed at up to 22 hours in total, with a three-minute charge said to provide up to 60 minutes of playback. The magnetic charging case uses a USB Type-C port. Each earbud weighs 5.1g, while the case weighs about 30.6g.

Key Specifications

Driver: 11mm ring neodymium

Processor: V2

Audio: DSEE, AI calls, Adaptive Volume

Bluetooth: 5.3 (SBC, AAC, LC3)

Connectivity: Multipoint

Rating: IPX4

Battery: 22h total (claimed)

Fast Charge: 3 min = 60 min (claimed)

Charging: USB-C

Weight: 5.1g bud, 30.6g case

Sony LinkBuds Open Price in India

In India, the Sony LinkBuds Open are currently available at Rs. 17,990. They are sold in black and white colour options.