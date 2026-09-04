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Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts

Scammers are using shortened links and fake account alerts to lure crypto users toward fraudulent verification pages.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 18:30 IST
Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mariia Berezovsky

Users are advised to access Binance directly rather than following links in suspicious text messages

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Highlights
  • Binance did not disclose how many users received the scam texts
  • Binance Verify can help check suspicious contact information
  • Withdrawal address whitelists can limit where funds can be sent
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According to Binance, phishing attempts targeting cryptocurrency users were witnessed on September 3 via text messages that acted as account security warnings. In the text messages, scammers claimed that there had been changes in the user's account settings and/or suspicious login behavior. Shortened links were part of the messages, along with calls to action to “verify” or “secure” one's account. The number of affected individuals who got the messages was never revealed by Binance. No data was made available regarding the amount lost due to this specific campaign.

Scammers Mimic Binance Alerts To Steal Account Credentials

As per the exchange, the fraudulent messages have been set up in a way that they look like messages from the Binance platform itself. In most cases, such messages will be talking about a sudden sign-in by someone or some changes in one's account settings that require one to take necessary steps. These links usually lead one to websites that look similar to the login or verification page on the Binance site. “We've recently observed an increase in phishing attacks targeting crypto users,” Binance said, without quantifying the increase.

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The warning message followed up on earlier campaigns using the exchange's name. In 2025, the Australian Federal Police also said that the scammers had sent fraudulent messages that were displayed within the existing Binance message threads. According to Binance, users should never be prompted to verify their accounts by clicking links in text messages. Rather, users receiving strange messages should consider opening the official app for Binance or entering the website address directly.

Customers are also advised to use Binance Verify to find out if the site address, email address, phone number, social media account, and any other information belong to the exchange. Verification must be done before providing any account details or communicating with the supposed customer support.

If the customer has already visited the site, he or she needs to get in touch with Binance customer support via the official application. Communication with the sender should not be continued.

It was recommended that customers should make use of the withdrawal address whitelist on Binance. This allows the user to withdraw money only to addresses that are whitelisted, making it harder for attackers even if they manage to get hold of the login details.

A separate guideline was posted on the website about the way the whitelist could be managed. The user needed to protect their access to the email ID and the verification process that they would need to go through.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

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Further reading: Crypto Scams, Frauds, Phishing Scams
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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