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Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is now available for pre-order in China via the company website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 16:54 IST
Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active ships with 5ATM water resistance

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will launch next week
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active is offered in three shades
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active features a PPG sensor
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Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active was launched in select global markets on Friday. Separately, the tech giant has also announced that the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is now available for pre-order in China via the company's website in four colour options. The company has also revealed the pricing details, key specifications, and features of the smart band, which is set to debut in the country on September 7, along with the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active sports a 1.47-inch TFT screen, housed inside a rectangular case. It is claimed to provide up to 21 days of battery life with light usage.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active, Smart Band 11 Price, Availability

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active price has been set at AUD 59.50 (roughly Rs. 4,000). The wearable is offered in Black, Gray, and Pomelo Pink colour options and will go on sale in select global markets via the Xiaomi online store.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 price will start at CNY 289 (about Rs. 4,000) for the standard model. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC will be priced at CNY 339 (roughly Rs. 4,800). Lastly, both the Ceramic Edition and All Metal Edition of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will cost CNY 399 (about Rs. 5,600) each. The wristwear is currently available for pre-order via the Xiaomi China online store in Black, Pink, Purple, and Yellow shades.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active sports a 1.47-inch (172 x 320 pixels) TFT display with 247 ppi pixel density, a reinforced glass cover, and more than 100 watch faces. It gets an TPU band with 135mm and 215mm adjustable range. The wearable also features a PPG sensor, an accelerometer, and an ERM motor. It is claimed to offer 5ATM water resistance, too.

Moreover, the new Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active provides heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 blood-oxygen monitoring, women's health management, and stress monitoring. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and later versions and iOS 14 and later versions. The wearable measures 43.5×25.8×10.2mm and weighs about 18g.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications and Features

The tech firm has revealed various details about the upcoming Xiaomi Smart Band 11. It will sport a 1.72-inch AMOLED display surrounded by 2mm-thick bezels and offering up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The health-tracking wearable will be 9.99mm thick.

It will also offer over 150 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, stress tracking, and sleep monitoring. It is also claimed to provide up to 21 days of battery life and 5ATM water resistance. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will also be compatible with iOS devices.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active, Xiaomi Smart Band 11, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Price, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Price, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launch, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Launch, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Specifications, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed
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