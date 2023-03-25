Technology News
  Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre Launch Sale: Check Price

Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale: Check Price

Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds have debuted as successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which were launched in 2021.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 March 2023 10:50 IST
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale: Check Price

Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones are equipped with 11.6mm custom drivers

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 2 is being made available 3 days before open sales
  • The earbuds feature three AI-powered microphones that assist in ANC
  • Nothing Ear 2 will go on sale in India on March 28

Nothing Ear 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched on March 22 as the second audio product from the company. These earbuds have debuted as successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which were launched in 2021. The earbuds are confirmed to go on open sale on March 28. However, the London-based consumer technology startup, founded by ex-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, has announced that the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds will be available via a limited-time sale starting on March 25 (today). The earbuds that maintain Nothing's signature transparent design language feature 11.6mm custom drivers.

As part of a limited-time pre-sale offer, the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds will be available to Indian consumers on e-commerce websites Myntra and Flipkart at price of Rs. 9,999 from March 25 at 12:00pm (noon). While the TWS earbuds were launched at this price, both Flipkart and Myntra had initially listed the TWS earbuds at Rs. 12,999. The limited-time sale will last until open sales commence three days later, on March 28.

The Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds were launched by the London-based startup, Nothing, featuring a transparent dual-chamber design. The earbuds are powered by 11.6mm drivers. Each of the two earpieces houses three AI-powered microphones that assist in active noise cancellation (ANC), claimed to reduce background and surrounding noises by up to 40dB.

In terms of connectivity, the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.3 while codec support includes LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC (Standard Bluetooth Codec). The TWS earbuds can be connected to both Android and iOS devices via the Nothing X app. Nothing Ear 2 also supports Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity with Android smartphones and Swift Pair feature for quickly pairing devices with Windows 10 computers. The device also features a Low Lag Mode for gaming sessions and a dedicated transparency mode.

The Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds feature squeeze controls on the stem for volume adjustment, play/pause, and switching between noise cancellation modes. These gestures can also be customised via the Nothing X app.

Nothing Ear 2 earbuds are powered by a 33mAh battery inside each earpiece, while the charging case is backed by a 485mAh battery, which supports wireless charging up to 2.5W. The TWS earbuds get an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case sports an IP55 rating.

Comments

Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear 2 specifications, Nothing Ear 2 price in India, Nothing
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale: Check Price
