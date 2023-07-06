Technology News
Nothing Ear 2 Tipped to Launch in Black Colour Variant Alongside Nothing Phone 2; Design Leaked

The Nothing Ear 2 launched in India earlier this year in March in a white colour variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 July 2023 15:51 IST
Nothing Ear 2 Tipped to Launch in Black Colour Variant Alongside Nothing Phone 2; Design Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

Nothing Ear 2 shown to be offered in a black colour variant

  • Norhing Ear 2 supports active noise cancellation
  • The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Nothing Ear 2 earbuds come with an IP55 rating

Nothing Ear 2 launched in India earlier this year as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which were released in July 2021 at Rs. 5,999. The Ear 2 offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, customised drivers, and AI-backed microphones in each earbud. Now, a tipster has suggested that the earbuds will launch in a new colour variant to join the existing white variant. It is speculated that the new colour could be released alongside the Nothing Phone 2, which is scheduled to launch on July 11.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquant) has shared leaked design renders of a black-coloured Nothing Ear 2. The images show that the earbuds in this variant carry a similar semi-transparent design. The internal features of the charging case is seen in black. The earbuds also use black hues prominently. 

nothing ear 2 black twitter rquandt inline ear2

Nothing Ear 2 earbuds seen in a black colour variant
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @rquandt

 

Nothing Ear 2 price in India, availability

The Nothing Ear 2 earbuds were launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,999. They are currently offered in a white colourway and are available for purchase via Flipkart. If a new colour variant is launched, it is likely to be offered for sale through the same channel.

Nothing Ear 2 specifications, features

Nothing's Ear 2 in-ear earphones come with up to 40dB of active noise cancellation and 11.6mm customised drivers and three AI-backed microphones in each earbud. Both buds have simple touch controls that allow users to perform multiple functions with ease. With a single tap, users can pause or play music and can answer or end calls. With two consecutive taps, the user can skip ahead on their playlist or decline a call. Users can also skip back with three successive taps. The press-and-hold action on either of the buds allows users to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode, the latter of which lets environmental noise flow in.

The Nothing Ear 2 have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance while the charging case comes with an IP55 rating. They also support Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. Each earbud packs a 33mAh battery while the case comes with a 485mAh battery. With 10 minutes of charge, the earbuds are said to offer listening time of up to eight hours. They offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case. 

