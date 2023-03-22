Technology News
  Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 21:00 IST
Nothing Ear 2 have 11.6mm driver

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • They will go on sale starting March 28
  • Nothing Ear 2 support wireless charging up to 2.5W

Nothing, the UK brand backed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has finally launched its second audio product, the Nothing Ear 2 on Wednesday. The latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones bring a list of upgrades over last year's Ear 1 and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB. The Nothing Ear 2 have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and support the new LHDC 5.0 codec. The earphones have a transparent casing and are IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance. The earphones will go on sale in the country starting March 28.

Nothing Ear 2 price in India, availability

The newly launched Nothing Ear 2 are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. In the US, the earphones have a price tag of $149, while in the European markets, they'll cost EUR 129. They will go on sale in the country via Flipkart, Myntra and various offline retail stores starting March 28 at 12:00pm IST.

To recall, the predecessor, Nothing Ear 1 was launched in July 2021 at Rs. 5,999.

Nothing Ear 2 specifications, features

Like the predecessor, Nothing Ear 2 come with a transparent dual-chamber design. They are powered by the company's 11.6mm customised drivers and each earpiece houses three AI-backed microphones. The in-ear earphones come with active noise cancellation and the feature is claimed to eliminate background and surrounding noises up to 40dB to provide a better listening experience.

The Nothing Ear 2 feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and they support the new LHDC 5.0 codec. They also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earpieces have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case has an IP55 rated build.

Nothing Ear 2 can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Nothing X app. They feature squeeze controls on the stem for adjusting volume, quickly managing the playback, and switching between noise cancellation modes. These gestures can be customised through the paired app.

Nothing's new TWS earbuds support Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity with Android smartphones. They also support the Swift Pair feature for quickly pairing devices with Windows 10 computers. Further, there is a Low Lag Mode for gaming sessions and a dedicated transparency mode on the Nothing Ear 2.

There is a 33mAh battery inside each earpiece and a 485mAh battery inside the charging case. The Nothing Ear 2 earphones are said to provide up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC turned off. Further, they are claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are accompanied by a case and they support wireless charging up to 2.5W. They also offer reverse charging on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone 1. The case can be charged via the USB Type-C port as well. They measure 29.4x 21.5x23.5mm and weigh 4.5 grams.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 2 Specifications, Nothing Ear 2 Price in India, Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
